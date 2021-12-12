Ronny Deila strips to underwear after NYCFC win MLS Cup 2021

For good measure, he even tossed in a few pushups on the cold, damp Rose City afternoon.

And so after NYCFC won MLS Cup 2021 on penalty kicks over the Portland Timbers , Deila followed through on his promise during celebrations at Providence Park, shedding his shirt and pants while rejoicing.

Ahead of the 2020 season, his first as New York City FC head coach, the Norweigan boss promised to strip to his underwear if he brought an MLS Cup to the blue side of the Big Apple – much like he did when helping Strømsgodset avoid relegation earlier in his career.

The 46-year-old led NYCFC to the Eastern Conference’s No. 4 seed, then they navigated the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs by recording three straight road upsets over New England, Philadelphia and Portland.

Now NYCFC’s seventh MLS season (and first-ever title) will forever be crowned by a shootout for the ages following the 1-1 draw – plus Deila’s legendary moment before traveling support.

We may see him do it again, too.