Ronny Deila strips to underwear after NYCFC win MLS Cup 2021

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

Ronny Deila is a man of his word.

Ahead of the 2020 season, his first as New York City FC head coach, the Norweigan boss promised to strip to his underwear if he brought an MLS Cup to the blue side of the Big Apple – much like he did when helping Strømsgodset avoid relegation earlier in his career.

And so after NYCFC won MLS Cup 2021 on penalty kicks over the Portland Timbers, Deila followed through on his promise during celebrations at Providence Park, shedding his shirt and pants while rejoicing.

For good measure, he even tossed in a few pushups on the cold, damp Rose City afternoon.

The 46-year-old led NYCFC to the Eastern Conference’s No. 4 seed, then they navigated the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs by recording three straight road upsets over New England, Philadelphia and Portland.

Now NYCFC’s seventh MLS season (and first-ever title) will forever be crowned by a shootout for the ages following the 1-1 draw – plus Deila’s legendary moment before traveling support.

We may see him do it again, too.

"You have to celebrate victories and today was a big victory," Deila said afterward. "I said maybe too much when I got hired here, but I don't regret that. It was a big moment and I will do it again if we keep winning trophies."

New York City FC MLS Cup Playoffs

