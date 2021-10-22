Three big questions following FC Dallas' 2021 season

Here, we'll be covering three questions for every team moving forward. Think of it as an exit interview, if you will. Matt Doyle, as always, has you covered on his preeminent season-in-review for each club . Read that, too.

As the 2021 MLS season draws to a close, clubs trickle over the line of being mathematically eliminated from the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Though games remain, focus shifts to the offseason and what's next.

The high-priced imports haven't always held up their end of the equation, though, and Dallas head into a transformational winter.

It wasn't all bad, of course. Ricardo Pepi exploded from top prospect to US men's national team starter to potential record transfer. Jesus Ferreira had a strong bounceback season and, as has been the case for years, more young players stepped up as the academy continues to churn out talent.

The wheels fell off over the summer and it ultimately cost Gonzalez his job, with the club parting ways in September. Dallas will finish far below the playoff line this go-around, taking up the bottom tier of the Western Conference with their fellow Texas rivals Austin FC and Houston Dynamo FC .

After two Audi MLS Cup Playoff trips under head coach Luchi Gonzalez, 2021 didn't produce the continued ascent FC Dallas and their supporters had hoped for.

The No. 1 question around FC Dallas, the one most asked and most frequently googled, has to do with Ricardo Pepi's future.

Pepi is on the radar of all big European teams. He's wanted by (insert emoji of European flag here). Repeat for like eight countries. Alarm emoji, eyes emoji, alarm emoji, eyes emoji.

Bayern Munich. Ajax. Dortmund. Wolfsburg. Etc. etc. etc., the list goes on. It'll be quite the saga this winter.

Dallas would love to keep him for another season, though it seems overwhelmingly likely a compelling offer is going to arrive this winter. FCD are in a strong spot: He signed a contract extension through 2026 just this past July.

In speaking with a number of scouts and GMs across the league, the general consensus is to assume that a base fee of at least $15 million (which would eclipse the base fee of Alphonso Davies’ deal to Bayern) plus incentives and a sell-on percentage could do the trick. But a player is worth whatever the acquiring club is willing to pay. We’ll see.