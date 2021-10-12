Every past 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR winner and where they are now

Seattle have been a perennial playoff participant ever since their 2009 expansion season, and the goal-scoring exploits of Montero were a huge part of laying that foundation in those early years. The Colombian became a club legend for carrying much of the attacking load during his first stint in Rave Green from 2009-14 before his departure, first to Sporting CP (Portugal) and then to Tianjin Tigers (China) eventually returning to MLS for two separate runs with Vancouver in 2017 and from 2019-20. Montero made his return to Seattle ahead of the 2021 season, where he’s continued his productive form.