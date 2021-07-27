Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas ink rising star Ricardo Pepi to five-year contract extension

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

FC Dallas and forward Ricardo Pepi have agreed to a five-year contract extension, the club announced Tuesday.

Pepi, 18, is in the midst of a breakout campaign with eight goals in 14 appearances (nine starts) this season. The wunderkind made his MLS debut in 2019 after excelling with Dallas' USL League One affiliate, North Texas SC, for half a season. He's made 38 regular-season MLS appearances thus far.

“I'm very happy to give my everything to FC Dallas,” Pepi said in a club statement. “I want to thank the club for having that trust in me. It’s a big step in my career, personally and for my family.”

Pepi is the youngest player in MLS history to score a hat trick at 18 years and 196 days old, which came last weekend against the LA Galaxy. He's eligible for both the United States and Mexico national teams but has represented the USYNT extensively, most recently at the 2019 Concacaf U-17 Championship.

A highly-rated talent, Pepi is reportedly being tracked by a number of clubs across the globe, including Bologna of Serie A and other Italian sides. He was among the club's contingent of homegrowns who went to train with partner side Bayern Munich last winter.

FC Dallas, who currently sit 10th in the Western Conference standings, travel to face Sporting Kansas City on Saturday (8:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

Transfer Tracker FC Dallas Ricardo Pepi

Advertising

Related Stories

Sources: Portland Timbers sign forward Santiago Moreno to U-22 Initiative deal
Foster Langsdorf retires after Minnesota United, Portland Timbers stops
Struber: New York Red Bulls close to signing a center back

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Sources: Portland Timbers sign forward Santiago Moreno to U-22 Initiative deal
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: Portland Timbers sign forward Santiago Moreno to U-22 Initiative deal
Foster Langsdorf retires after Minnesota United, Portland Timbers stops
Transfer Tracker

Foster Langsdorf retires after Minnesota United, Portland Timbers stops
Do the Columbus Crew deserve more respect?
Extratime

Do the Columbus Crew deserve more respect?
Patrick Mahomes joins Sporting KC ownership group

Patrick Mahomes joins Sporting KC ownership group
Would signing Thiago Almada make sense for Atlanta United?
Extratime

Would signing Thiago Almada make sense for Atlanta United?
FC Dallas ink rising star Ricardo Pepi to five-year contract extension
Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas ink rising star Ricardo Pepi to five-year contract extension
More News
Video
Video
MLS Power Rankings: Weeks 14-15 (Top 10 Analysis)
1:07:22

MLS Power Rankings: Weeks 14-15 (Top 10 Analysis)
High dives & gymnastics! Goalkeepers provide acrobatics in Week 15's What A Save
1:38

High dives & gymnastics! Goalkeepers provide acrobatics in Week 15's What A Save
Ricardo Pepi could shatter the MLS transfer record
1:17:19

Ricardo Pepi could shatter the MLS transfer record
MLS Review Show - Week 15
26:24

MLS Review Show - Week 15
More Video
Gold Cup pregame and postgame shows on July 29

Gold Cup pregame and postgame shows on July 29

Join us after both Gold Cup matches for a complete recap and analysis of the match and the tournament.