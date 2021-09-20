What next for FC Dallas after Luchi Gonzalez departs?

“We made a change here, when you looked where we were in the table and the direction of things, this is not where we expected to be with eight games remaining in the season," club president Dan Hunt told media on a virtual press conference Monday. "The good news is we’re only seven points below the playoff line. We chose to make a change now because we actually believe we have an opportunity to get into the playoffs and we believe Marco is the right guy to lead us.”

After almost three years at the helm, it would be the final match in charge for head coach Luchi Gonzalez. Dallas announced they parted ways with their homegrown manager less than 24 hours following the loss, with eight matches remaining in the 2021 season.

Rock bottom — or what the club hope to be rock bottom, at least — came over the weekend. Dallas were down 3-0 after 60 minutes to a rival Houston Dynamo team that had only recently snapped a 16-game winless run. FCD fought back late, but ultimately fell 3-2 , cratering to 11th in the West with the most goals conceded in the conference and now seven points below the playoff line, with every team ahead of them having at least one, if not two, games in hand.

A club with a seemingly never-ending stream of elite academy talent breaking into the first team found yet another gem as Ricardo Pepi truly broke out this year, while a number of offseason additions arrived with high expectations. But those additions haven't quite lived up to billing and the club have slumped below the playoff line for much of the year.

While the club are firmly focused on the remaining matches of 2021, they shift focus to the search for a new head coach. Zanotta and Hunt both asserted that Ferruzzi is a candidate for the full time role.

“There are a lot of wins and great results associated with Marco at this club that he probably didn’t get enough credit for," Hunt said. "A lot of coaches have relied on Marco, he and Luchi had a great relationship. … Marco is FC Dallas through and through.”

Statistical analysis specialists at FiveThirtyEight give Dallas a 4% chance of making the playoffs. The model believes they are likeliest to finish in 11th, where they currently reside.

“We’re giving all our support to Marco," Zanotta said. "We really believe Marco can give us more solidity defensively and we believe we can still make the playoffs. Marco has a lot of experience … he knows what it takes for us to get back on track.”

Gonzalez departs Dallas with well wishes of Hunt and technical director Andre Zanotta, both of whom thanked Gonzalez for his contributions and praised his character on multiple occasions. The former FCD academy coach turned first team head coach guided Dallas to the playoffs in his first two seasons in charge but the club struggled this year.

What's next?

As the coaching search gets underway, Dallas may be at a crossroads.

Charles Boehm wrote about the club possibly wavering in faith in "the Dallas way," while Hunt deflected questions about whether ownership would spend more on the first team. Hunt also pointed out that, while they are proud of their developmental reputation, he believes this is also a winning club. Dallas have yet to win MLS Cup, though have won one Supporters' Shield and twice won the US open Cup.

That ability to produce and develop elite young talent won't subside, though, even as the club aim higher in the short-term.

“We always need to look at what the DNA of this club is," Zanotta said. "We’re a club that is very proud at developing players. We have no fear to play young players. … We want to continue to do that. The coach that we will find has to adapt to what this club is. Regardless of age, he needs to believe in what our DNA is and our process of developing players. This is something the new coach will have to have.”