Three big questions following DC United's 2022 season

Here, we'll be covering three questions for every team moving forward. Think of it as an exit interview, if you will. Matt Doyle, as always, has you covered on his preeminent season-in-review for each club ( D.C. United version ). Read that, too.

As the 2022 MLS season draws to a close, clubs trickle over the line of being mathematically eliminated from the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Though games remain, focus shifts to the offseason and what's next.

After being mathematically eliminated from playoff contention this past weekend, all eyes shift towards 2023. The rebuild was kickstarted during the Secondary Transfer Window, giving the club a head start on replenishing the playing squad. There are some positives around D.C. and a bunch of questions.

Locker room culture and relationships behind the scenes deteriorated, then the club parted ways with Losada. Interim head coach Chad Ashton couldn’t guide the team out of their tailspin and by the time Wayne Rooney took over as head coach in mid-July, the hole was too big to climb out of.

It was year two of the Hernan Losada era in the nation’s capital… until it very quickly was not the Hernan Losada era. D.C. United dismissed the head coach on April 20, despite coming into the year with some on-field momentum and a new playing identity.

Rooney’s contract is reportedly only guaranteed through next season, with the uncertainty of what that means for 2024 and beyond. Everyone’s idea would be for this marriage to continue for much longer than 18 months (through 2023), but nothing is certain. It seemed like Losada would be here a long time, too, after arriving from Belgium.

D.C. began their roster overhaul this summer with Rooney’s fingerprints all over it. That makes sense. To give the manager the best chance to succeed, the manager has to be involved in these decisions. But this comes after the club molded the roster in Losada’s vision (a distinctly different tactical view than now), so the squad needs an overhaul.

After the decade-long stability of Ben Olsen, Rooney is another big change of direction for the club as they continue to look to jolt back into life in a sustainable way.

“I’m at the beginning of [my coaching] journey,” Rooney said at his introductory press conference in July. “I’m at a point in my managerial career where I have to put the work in, I have to put the hours in. Of course, I’m an ambitious person, one day I want to manage at the top level. And this is part of that process in terms of coming here, trying to develop this club, trying to get success here, but also develop myself as a manager.”