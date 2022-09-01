Inside Wayne Rooney’s youth revolution at DC United: “They've got a coach who will give them a chance”

LEESBURG, Va. – Making his Premier League debut at 16, earning his first full England cap a few months later, Wayne Rooney once walked the path himself. He knows a thing or two about being a teenage phenom, and two decades later still holds several ‘youngest-ever’ records for both club and country.

Their pricey move for Belgian star Christian Benteke has hogged the headlines and veterans like Victor Pálsson and Ravel Morrison were signed to shore up a first team on course to finish last in the league. Yet the Black-and-Red have done just as much business, if not more, at the other end of the age spectrum since Rooney arrived.

“There’s no point in having an academy if you're not going to use it,” the English icon explained to MLSsoccer.com in his typically understated fashion at D.C.'s training facility last week.

Even at that, however, his swift, dramatic promotion of young talent in his first few weeks in charge of D.C. United is striking.

“You get ups and downs with young players. That's understandable,” he added. “But I think with Jackson, what's really impressed me is how consistent he's been in his performances. But also, you give him information, you only have to tell him once, which is rare with young players. He knows the game, I've played him in different roles. And his ability to pick up that role and pick up the information I'm giving him is first-class. So I think he's got a very bright future. Certainly over the next two or three years, I think he will play for the national team.”

“I always think to bring academy players up brings a good energy,” explained Rooney. “Everyone wants the young players to do well, everyone wants to develop the young players, and I think it's always a great story when you get a young player, especially a local lad, come into the first team. So for instance, Jackson has been one of the most consistent players since I've been here as coach.

Conversely, those judged not to fit into Rooney's philosophy have moved on, like talented midfielder Moses Nyeman, sold to Belgium's SK Beveren for a reported $350,000 transfer fee and 25% sell-on clause.

Meanwhile incumbent homegrown midfielder Jackson Hopkins has started all but two of D.C.’s matches since Rooney was hired (and appeared as a substitute in those other two), with the new boss’ high regard for the 18-year-old a key factor in the decision to trade Julian Gressel to Vancouver . Theodore Ku-DiPietro , 20, has also seen an uptick in minutes and 22-year-old academy alum Chris Durkin has been a regular since rejoining the club after a stint in Belgium.

United acquired 21-year-old goalkeeper David Ochoa from Real Salt Lake and this week promoted Kristian Fletcher , 17,and Matai Akinmboni – who at 15 is the second-youngest signing in the club’s history behind Freddy Adu – from their USL Championship side Loudoun United to the first team via MLS homegrown contracts. Fletcher is a product of Bethesda SC (where Jeremy Ebobisse , Gedion Zelalem and others played their youth ball) who trained at Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund before returning home to sign with Loudoun at the start of this year, and made his MLS debut in Wednesday’s 2-1 upset win over New York City FC .

"There's enough talent in this region"

Rooney’s focus on youth is music to the ears of United’s academy staff, who have quietly been grinding away on the long-term effort of revitalizing a program with ample talent in its region but a star-crossed history of utilizing it.

“First thing he said to me when I met him was, ‘who are the next guys?’” said D.C.’s academy director Patrick Ouckama of Rooney. “That’s where his mind is; obviously that’s where his history is as a player. And so it was really exciting to not only hear that when I met him, but to see him take immediate action and sign young kids that he's excited about. These are exciting times for all of us in [youth] development here at D.C.”

When Ouckama arrived from the New England Revolution a year ago, he encountered an operation laboring under heavy cutbacks imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, with only two full-time employees at the time. The academy was also constrained by infrastructure, with United’s new training facility in the Virginia exurbs still under construction, one of several factors in D.C.’s struggles to fully connect with a massive local player pool stretched across a large, densely populated area stretching from Baltimore in the north to Loudoun County in the west and Prince William in the south.

Always well-represented in US youth national teams, the DMV region has for decades produced a wealth of future pros. Many rose through clubs other than United, however, due to the club’s inconsistent levels of investment in the academy space, logistical issues with transportation, turf battles with area youth clubs and coaches and a range of other reasons.

One of Ouckama’s first moves was to build out a much heftier scouting system, led by Trevor Singer, a longtime youth and college coach with a decade of experience in the area.

“There's enough talent in this region. Everybody knows that if we can get the infrastructure right, get the scouting right, get the recruiting right within the DMV, we can compete with anyone in the country,” said Ouckama.