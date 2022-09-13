What the 2022 MLS season meant for DC United

Chad Ashton was supposed to be the interim head coach through the rest of the season while United’s front office conducted a search. Except things got so bad under him that they punted that plan and brought in Wayne Rooney midsummer, while jettisoning big pieces – Julian Gressel (to Vancouver ) and Edison Flores (to Liga MX’s Atlas) being the most obvious – and bringing in bigger ones ( Christian Benteke is the most well known).

It turns out that Hernan Losada was a one-year wonder. Yes, he got D.C. to punch above their weight in 2021, but come 2022 he lost the locker room, lost his way and subsequently lost his job.

I’m not sure which current team would be the best comparison. Maybe FC Dallas .

What I think we know for sure is that Rooney wants this team to build from the back and use the ball a ton, and yes, that includes the goalkeeper. I also suspect that there will be no true No. 10 in that midfield, but rather the attack is supposed to be generated by creating dynamic overloads and getting either the wingers or fullbacks/wingbacks into the primary assist zones for pullbacks or back-post crosses.

Since Rooney took over it’s primarily been a 4-3-3, though there were a few games where it was more of a 4-4-2, and then suddenly in the past couple of outings we’ve seen variations on a 3-5-2. It’s hard to say at this point what the preferred shape is actually going to be.

Still, it’s more fun to throw a comp of Benteke highlights here than it is to stuff in a match recap full of guys who mostly won’t be on the team in 2023:

Do you recall the heady days of early March, when D.C. were atop the standings at 2W-0L-0D? I assure you, dear reader, that I myself did not until looking back and trying to come up with something to put in this section that I had honestly been contemplating leaving blank!

The only other conceivable highlight was that 10-game stretch in spring when Taxi Fountas was keeping United’s playoff hopes alive week after week. That was fun, but even when it was happening it was pretty clearly unsustainable.

Lowlight

A 7-0 loss at the Union in mid-July sparked such a panic in the front office that Ashton’s brief interim tenure was summarily ended. That definitely has a shout. A 6-0 loss vs. the Union a month-and-a-half later had Rooney saying he hoped it “hurts the players” and that he was going to put pressure on the front office to “bring in better players” this offseason. For most teams, that’d be it.

But I actually think it was the four-game losing streak that led to Losada’s firing just six games into the season. It’s not just that the losing streak itself was very bad, but that it laid bare the D.C. front office’s inability to make a tough decision over the winter. After all, if you know your head coach is on that short a leash, why are you bringing him back?

What ended up happening is they squandered almost 20% of the season with a coach they didn’t want, then handed most of the rest of the year to a coach they didn’t intend to keep before finally scrambling to bring Rooney in permanently.