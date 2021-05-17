Team of the Week presented by Audi: Sounders rampant, Timbers weather storm in Week 5

The first double game week of the 2021 MLS season was especially lucrative for the Seattle Sounders , who carry the Week 5 Team of the Week presented by Audi.

The backline includes both Sounders center back Xavier Arreaga and wingback Alex Roldan, while the midfield contains Cristian Roldan and head coach Brian Schmetzer mans the bench.

Cristian Roldan netted a scorching left-footed volley in a 1-0 win over San Jose midweek, then logged a true captain’s performance during the weekend’s 2-0 victory over LAFC. Arreaga headed home the opener against LAFC and helped them pitch two shutouts.

Alex Roldan had a peach of an assist against LAFC and showed strong two-way play, though his highlight was deputizing at goalkeeper after Stefan Frei got injured at San Jose, making three saves in stoppage time. And Schmetzer, even with key players out, continues to push all the right buttons during this league-leading 5W-0L-1D start (16 points).

The Portland Timbers also had multiple representatives on the Team of the Week, with goalkeeper Logan Ketterer and midfielder Eryk Williamson both making the cut. Ketterer stopped a penalty kick during a 2-0 win at San Jose on Saturday, joining the club two days prior on loan from USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive FC under the Extreme Hardship roster rule. Meanwhile, Williamson had two assists and assembled arguably his most complete performance to date in MLS.