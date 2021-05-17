Team of the Week

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Sounders rampant, Timbers weather storm in Week 5

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

The first double game week of the 2021 MLS season was especially lucrative for the Seattle Sounders, who carry the Week 5 Team of the Week presented by Audi.

totw-wk5_4x5

The backline includes both Sounders center back Xavier Arreaga and wingback Alex Roldan, while the midfield contains Cristian Roldan and head coach Brian Schmetzer mans the bench.

Cristian Roldan netted a scorching left-footed volley in a 1-0 win over San Jose midweek, then logged a true captain’s performance during the weekend’s 2-0 victory over LAFC. Arreaga headed home the opener against LAFC and helped them pitch two shutouts.

Alex Roldan had a peach of an assist against LAFC and showed strong two-way play, though his highlight was deputizing at goalkeeper after Stefan Frei got injured at San Jose, making three saves in stoppage time. And Schmetzer, even with key players out, continues to push all the right buttons during this league-leading 5W-0L-1D start (16 points).

The Portland Timbers also had multiple representatives on the Team of the Week, with goalkeeper Logan Ketterer and midfielder Eryk Williamson both making the cut. Ketterer stopped a penalty kick during a 2-0 win at San Jose on Saturday, joining the club two days prior on loan from USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive FC under the Extreme Hardship roster rule. Meanwhile, Williamson had two assists and assembled arguably his most complete performance to date in MLS.

The forward group is paced by big-name stars Gonzalo Higuain and Alan Pulido, who both bagged braces in wins this past Sunday. Higuain helped Inter Miami CF spoil FC Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium opener during a 3-2 victory, while Pulido sparked Sporting Kansas City's 3-0 romp of Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Elsewhere in the starting XI, Robin Lod led Minnesota United FC's bounceback week with six points from six at Allianz Field. The Finland international scored a stoppage-time game-winner in a 1-0 win over FC Dallas and has goal contributions in the Loons’ last four matches.

Colorado Rapids midfielder Michael Barrios, who had two assists in a 3-1 step past Houston Dynamo FC, rounds out the side. So do LA Galaxy right back Julian Araujo and Orlando City SC center back Antonio Carlos for their key roles in shutout victories over the weekend.

Advertising

Team of the Week (4-4-2, left to right): Logan Ketterer (POR) – Julian Araujo (LA), Xavier Arreaga (SEA), Antonio Carlos (ORL), Alex Roldan (SEA) – Michael Barrios (COL), Eryk Williamson (POR), Cristian Roldan (SEA), Robin Lod (MIN) – Gonzalo Higuain (MIA), Alan Pulido (SKC)

Coach: Brian Schmetzer (SEA)

Bench: Tyler Miller (MIN), Jacob Shaffelburg (TOR), Jesus Medina (NYC), Jamiro Monteiro (PHI), Carles Gil (NE), Marcelino Moreno (ATL), Bjorn Johnsen (MTL)

The Team of the Week presented by Audi is voted on by the MLSsoccer.com editorial staff.

week5-4x5

Audi Goals Drive Progress

MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $500 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.

Team of the Week

Advertising

Related Stories

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Colorado, Nashville earn reward for Week 4 wins
Team of the Week presented by Audi: San Jose, Seattle dominant in Week 3 victories
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Chicharito electric, Austin FC make history in Week 2

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Sounders rampant, Timbers weather storm in Week 5

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Sounders rampant, Timbers weather storm in Week 5
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 5
Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 5
Hernan Losada on Orlando's "park the bus" tactics: "I wouldn’t like to win a game this way"

Hernan Losada on Orlando's "park the bus" tactics: "I wouldn’t like to win a game this way"
FC Cincinnati drop exclusive shirt and mural to mark TQL Stadium opening

FC Cincinnati drop exclusive shirt and mural to mark TQL Stadium opening
Adam Buksa is getting frustrated answering questions about being frustrated

Adam Buksa is getting frustrated answering questions about being frustrated
Three takeaways from Seattle Sounders' march past LAFC

Three takeaways from Seattle Sounders' march past LAFC
More News
Video
Video
Cascadia Clash in Week 5 Goal of the Week | Presented by AT&T
1:23

Cascadia Clash in Week 5 Goal of the Week | Presented by AT&T
Did Nani push the referee? Should NYCFC's goal have stood?
6:50
Instant Replay

Did Nani push the referee? Should NYCFC's goal have stood?
Watch every single goal from week 5
21:04

Watch every single goal from week 5

Wrapping up the top moments from Week 5
5:52

Wrapping up the top moments from Week 5
More Video
Soccer For All

Soccer For All

There is no place for discrimination in our game. Everyone is welcome. Learn how you can support Soccer For All.