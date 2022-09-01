Team of the Week presented by Audi: Houston, Portland humble West's elite in Week 28

Houston Dynamo FC and the Portland Timbers both earned head-turning results in MLS Week 28 over the Western Conference’s top teams, producing leading roles on the Team of the Week presented by Audi from the 11-game Wednesday slate.

Head coach Paulo Nagamura gets top coaching honors after his Dynamo served Supporters’ Shield-leading LAFC a 2-1 upset. Panamanian international Adalberto Carrasquilla bossed the middle of the park and notched an assist, while goalkeeper Steve Clark made six saves and center back Tim Parker’s heroics earned a bench spot.

Meanwhile, the Timbers earned a 2-1 road win over Austin FC, the West’s second-place team. US international midfielder Eryk Williamson had an assist and helped dictate the match, while center back Zac McGraw’s second-half goal stood as the game-winner and supplemented some aerial defensive dominance.

Carrasquilla and Williamson are joined in midfield by Nashville SC star Hany Mukhtar, whose hat trick stole the show in a 4-1 win over the Colorado Rapids. He’s now up to 30 goal contributions this season and is one off the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead.

The other midfielder is LA Galaxy rising star Riqui Puig, who bagged his first MLS goal since joining this summer from Spanish giants FC Barcelona. Puig’s long-range screamer salvaged a 2-2 draw at Toronto FC.

The forward trio is spearheaded by Philadelphia Union striker Mikael Uhre, whose 1g/1a showing was massive in a 4-1 thumping of Atlanta United that booked the East leaders an Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs spot.