Team of the Week presented by Audi: Houston, Portland humble West's elite in Week 28

Houston Dynamo FC and the Portland Timbers both earned head-turning results in MLS Week 28 over the Western Conference’s top teams, producing leading roles on the Team of the Week presented by Audi from the 11-game Wednesday slate.
Head coach Paulo Nagamura gets top coaching honors after his Dynamo served Supporters’ Shield-leading LAFC a 2-1 upset. Panamanian international Adalberto Carrasquilla bossed the middle of the park and notched an assist, while goalkeeper Steve Clark made six saves and center back Tim Parker’s heroics earned a bench spot.
Meanwhile, the Timbers earned a 2-1 road win over Austin FC, the West’s second-place team. US international midfielder Eryk Williamson had an assist and helped dictate the match, while center back Zac McGraw’s second-half goal stood as the game-winner and supplemented some aerial defensive dominance.
Carrasquilla and Williamson are joined in midfield by Nashville SC star Hany Mukhtar, whose hat trick stole the show in a 4-1 win over the Colorado Rapids. He’s now up to 30 goal contributions this season and is one off the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead.
The other midfielder is LA Galaxy rising star Riqui Puig, who bagged his first MLS goal since joining this summer from Spanish giants FC Barcelona. Puig’s long-range screamer salvaged a 2-2 draw at Toronto FC.
Alongside McGraw, the backline features D.C. United’s Steve Birnbaum and Columbus Crew’s Milos Degenek. Birnbaum’s second-half goal was the game-winner as D.C. served NYCFC a 2-1 defeat, breathing upbeat vibes into Christian Benteke’s Black-and-Red debut. Degenek, an Australian international, helped lead a 1-0 shutout of Inter Miami CF in a crucial Eastern Conference six-pointer.
The forward trio is spearheaded by Philadelphia Union striker Mikael Uhre, whose 1g/1a showing was massive in a 4-1 thumping of Atlanta United that booked the East leaders an Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs spot.
Facundo Torres’ own 1g/1a performance – his coming off the bench – sparked a 3-2 comeback win over Seattle Sounders FC for Orlando City SC, who are riding a four-game win streak into next week’s 2022 US Open Cup Final vs. USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC.
The last attacking spot goes to Lewis Morgan, whose deft chip gave the New York Red Bulls a 1-0 road win over CF Montréal, snapping the hosts’ eight-game unbeaten streak. Morgan’s career year has him on 13 goals.
Team of the Week (3-4-3, left to right): Steve Clark (HOU) – Steve Birnbaum (DC), Zac McGraw (POR), Milos Degenek (CLB) – Eryk Williamson (POR), Hany Mukhtar (NSH), Riqui Puig (LA), Adalberto Carrasquilla (HOU) – Lewis Morgan (RBNY), Mikael Uhre (PHI), Facundo Torres (ORL)
Coach: Paulo Nagamura (HOU)
Bench: Djordje Petrovic (NE), Tim Parker (HOU), Steven Moreira (CLB), Randall Leal (NSH), Daniel Gazdag (PHI), Douglas Costa (LA), Jefferson Savarino (RSL)
