MVP credentials: Nashville SC star Hany Mukhtar proving “absolutely irreplaceable”

"You guys know what time it is. It’s award season," midfielder Dax McCarty told the media Wednesday evening in a three-minute long stump speech that left Mukhtar requesting for McCarty to serve as his attorney. "I think it’s incumbent on myself to come up here as the team captain and talk about how important Hany Mukhtar has been to our club this year, and not just this year, but for the past three years."

Hany Mukhtar is having a career year for Nashville SC , and his hat-trick for the Coyotes in a 4-1 win over the Colorado Rapids has reignited his campaign for the 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP award.

After scoring three times tonight, @NashvilleSC ’s Hany Mukhtar became the fourth player in @MLS history to produce at least 12 goal contributions (seven goals, five assists) in a calendar month. The last player to do so was Darwin Quintero in July of 2018. pic.twitter.com/F2YEI6STkg

Mukhtar = "irreplaceable"

It's hard to overstate just how important Mukhtar has been since arriving in Nashville for their 2020 expansion season. Signed as the first Designated Player in club history, the Berlin-born playmaker has stunned the league, fans and even Nashville's own staff by just how dominant he's been on the pitch.

Since 2020, he's played 79 league and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs matches, scored 43 goals and assisted another 27. His combined 70 goals and assists account for a whopping 53% of Nashville's total attacking output.

"If you break down what the most valuable player award means, I think it’s a guy who’s absolutely irreplaceable on his team," said McCarty. "I don’t think anyone’s going to sit up here and argue that this guy’s not irreplaceable for us."

Nashville head coach Gary Smith agrees. He's been beating this drum since last season.

"I thought last year there was no other person that should’ve got that accolade," he said on July 13, after a 1-0 win over the Seattle Sounders in which Mukhtar scored the only goal. "I think he’s hitting the sort of standard and heights that he hit last year, and he was exceptional last year. If you’re talking about a player that means more to his team than he does to ours, I can’t think of one. I really can’t think of one. And that surely is what the trophy is all about."

And while some players avoid publicly speaking about individual awards, Mukhtar isn't shying away from the obvious.