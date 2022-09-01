DC United's Christian Benteke explains why MLS move “makes me happy”

Christian Benteke ’s move to Major League Soccer was a decision of the heart, the Belgian international revealed after he made his D.C. United debut on Wednesday evening at Red Bull Arena, providing a welcome garnish to the Black-and-Red’s 2-1 upset win over reigning MLS Cup holders New York City FC .

“I was following MLS and I saw a lot of European players coming here. I'm now joining MLS, but surely in the future there will be more European players.”

“To be honest with you, my dream was to play in the Premier League. And I've been fortunate, I played there for 10 years, and I felt like I've reached what I wanted to do as a kid,” Benteke told reporters postgame. “I felt that a new challenge would be something that would push me, and bring something different out of me. And when I had a chance to speak with the manager, obviously he's a legend, it was an easy decision in the end.

After a decade of life in the rarified air of the English Premier League with Aston Villa, Liverpool and Crystal Palace, earning dozens of international caps along the way, the 31-year-old striker was ready for something completely new – aided by the allure of working with United’s new head coach Wayne Rooney.

Benteke had to wait nearly four weeks from the announcement of his signing on a Designated Player contract through 2024 with a club option in 2025 – reportedly on a club-record salary that eclipses what Rooney himself made with D.C. in 2018-19 – to his first appearance, as the wait for a work visa and other paperwork dragged on.

“I’m really happy,” the deadline-day signing said. “When you see the boys playing and you’re not part of the team, it's really hard. But I’m here now.

“I think it’s the life of a footballer. I think I’ve got enough experience to deal with this kind of situation. So I arrived yesterday, but when you're excited, when you’re looking forward for your challenge, you don't think about being tired or about flying, you just want to play games.”