João Klauss! St. Louis striker scores first hat trick in club history

If every game of the St Louis CITY SC season is a must-win from here on out, watching striker João Klauss hit the peak of his powers is a welcome sign in their turnaround effort.

Klauss opened the scoring just five minutes after play resumed, gave his side a brief lead in the second half and stole the show with a stoppage-time stunner to rescue a point at home.

Critchley added that he felt a big performance was coming after the hydration break in the first half of the match. What he couldn't have predicted, though, is his striker beating the drum in one of the games of the year so far in 2025.

“I was very happy for João, and obviously his hat trick," interim head coach David Critchley said postgame. "The first club hat trick of its existence, so I'm very proud for him."

The 28-year-old Brazilian’s latest masterpiece, a hat-trick in CITY’s 3-3 testy tie against LA Galaxy , was the first in club history.

Confidence restored?

Klauss' three-goal outing raised his season total to five, matching his output from last year. Does equalling that tally in Matchday 19 mean he can now push to eclipse his 10-goal total from 2023?

“Critch has helped me a lot,” Klauss said. “He’s given me a lot of confidence. I think he’s helped me to get to my best form…

“So, I have to say thank you for him. He's always talked to me and gave me confidence, showing me videos, showing me where I can get better, how I can help the team and I'm happy to score the three goals today."