Team of the Week presented by Audi: Goals galore, goalkeepers go superhuman in Week 14

After an astounding 51 goals were scored across 14 games this past Saturday and Sunday, there’s no shortage of attacking prowess spotlighted on Week 14’s Team of the Week presented by Audi.
Let’s start with the 3-4-3 formation's front line, where LA Galaxy striker Dejan Joveljic had a 2g/2a performance off the bench in a 4-1 comeback win against Austin FC. But don’t lose sight of the braces Romell Quioto and Hany Mukhtar produced themselves. Quioto’s came in CF Montréal's electrifying 4-3 win over FC Cincinnati, while Mukhtar’s arrived as Nashville SC blitzed the Colorado Rapids in a 3-1 road victory.
We’ve also got two wide attackers in Paul Arriola (FC Dallas) and Brian Rodriguez (LAFC). Arriola’s brace in a 3-1 win at Orlando City SC gave him goals in six straight games, while Rodriguez’s 1g/1a in a 3-2 win over the San Jose Earthquakes continued his return from injury.
The midfield’s got two playmakers in Alejandro Pozuelo (Toronto FC) and Luquinhas (New York Red Bulls) after their respective two-goal showings. Pozuelo’s efforts sparked a 3-2 victory over Chicago Fire FC that snapped TFC's six-game winless skid, while a Luquinhas-led RBNY earned their first home win of 2022 in a 4-1 trouncing of D.C. United.
The backline features two goalscorers who were lights out at center back as well: Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake) and Alexander Callens (New York City FC). Glad’s late header sealed a 3-0 win over Houston Dynamo FC, while Callens’ opener was the difference in NYCFC's 1-0 win at Minnesota United FC that booked their sixth straight shutout.
Seattle Sounders FC fullback Alex Roldan is the other defender, as highlighted by a beautiful cross that started their 2-1 comeback victory over Charlotte FC. And the goalkeeper spot goes to Eloy Room, whose eight-save performance powered the Columbus Crew’s 2-1 win at Atlanta United. Room got the slight nod ahead of a stellar five-save clean sheet from NYCFC's Sean Johnson.
Coach of the Week honors belong to Nashville SC’s Gary Smith after his group snapped Colorado’s 23-game home unbeaten streak in the regular season.
Team of the Week (3-4-3, left to right): Eloy Room (CLB) – Justen Glad (RSL), Alexander Callens (NYC), Alex Roldan (SEA) – Paul Arriola (DAL), Luquinhas (RBNY), Alejandro Pozuelo (TOR), Brian Rodriguez (LAFC) – Romell Quioto (MTL), Dejan Joveljic (LA), Hany Mukhtar (NSH)
Coach: Gary Smith (NSH)
Bench: Sean Johnson (NYC), Jonathan Mensah (CLB), Carles Gil (NE), Lewis Morgan (RBNY), Robert Taylor (MIA), Jeremy Ebobisse (SJ), Lucas Cavallini (VAN)
Audi Goals Drive Progress
MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $500 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.