51 Goals in 14 games! Week 14 brought a season-high in scoring across MLS

The temperatures are heating up, and so are the finishing boots.
MLS clubs scored an astounding 51 goals across 14 matches in Week 14 of competition, the final full match weekend before the June international window.
That’s an average of 3.64 goals per game and the highest total we’ve seen during the 2022 season, besting the 48 goals scored in Week 11.
And unlike Week 11, which included the Portland Timbers’ 7-2 throttling of Sporting Kansas City, there was no single offensive explosion pushing up the totals.
Yes, CF Montreal and FC Cincinnati treated fans at Stade Saputo to a 4-3 thriller on Saturday night. But that was just one of 11 matches that saw at least three goals scored. There were an exceptional five matches that saw the net bulge at least five times. 43 goals were scored on Saturday's 12 games, the second time this year that at least 40 goals were scored in one day.
The clubs involved in those games shouldn't be entirely surprising
Montreal were one of the lower-scoring MLS teams a season ago, but in Year 2 under manager Wilfried Nancy they’re playing some of the most entertaining stuff in the league.
Followers who have watched all 14 Montreal matches have been treated to 54 goals and an average of 3.86 per match.
The San Jose Earthquakes may have suffered just their second MLS defeat under interim manager Alex Covelo in a 3-2 loss at LAFC. But they remain the unofficial MLS ambassador for high-scoring matches after that contest, with teams combining for 57 total goals and an average of 4.07 in San Jose’s 14 matches.
And not only did Bob Bradley’s rebuilding Toronto FC side get a much-needed 3-2 victory over Chicago Fire FC on Saturday. They did so while continuing to play high-scoring affairs, with 48 goals and an average of 3.20 goals per match scored in their 15 matches.