Team of the Matchday: Who were Decision Day heroes?

Before the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs begin, Decision Day brought the drama as the regular season concluded Saturday night.
Inter Miami CF set the single-season points record (74) in their 6-2 demolition of the New England Revolution, largely thanks to Lionel Messi (3g/1a) and Luis Suárez (2g/2a). Messi came off the bench to score his first MLS hat trick, while Suárez's first-half brace sparked the Supporters' Shield winners to a comeback victory.
LAFC snagged the Western Conference's No. 1 seed in dramatic fashion, leapfrogging the LA Galaxy via the goal differential tiebreaker after their 3-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes and their arch-rival's simultaneous 2-1 loss at Houston Dynamo FC. Eduard Atuesta (1g/1a) and Marlon (1g/0a) were game-changing substitutes for LAFC, while Houston defender Daniel Steres (1g/1a) broke LA's heart with a 101st-minute headed winner.
CF Montréal secured the Eastern Conference's No. 8 seed with a 2-0 win over New York City FC, largely thanks to midfielder Caden Clark (1g/1a). They'll host Atlanta United in Tuesday's Wild Card match (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free), after Saba Lobjanidze (1g/0a) and Brad Guzan (nine saves) helped spring Atlanta from 12th place to the No. 9 seed with a 2-1 win at rivals Orlando City SC.
Minnesota United FC forward Sang Bin Jeong (2g/0a) powered a 4-1 win over St. Louis CITY SC, setting up a Round One Best-of-3 Series matchup with Real Salt Lake. Midfielder Diego Luna (1g/0a) pulled the strings in RSL's 2-1 victory vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Defending MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew won their third-straight match, with Malte Amundsen's 97th-minute strike earning a 3-2 win at the New York Red Bulls – the same opponent they'll face in Round One.
Rounding out the Team of the Matchday presented by Audi starting XI for Matchday 38? Charlotte FC midfielder Brandt Bronico, whose two assists keyed a 3-0 win at D.C. United.
Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Brad Guzan (ATL) - Malte Amundsen (CLB), Daniel Steres (HOU), Marlon (LAFC) - Caden Clark (MTL), Brandt Bronico (CLT), Eduard Atuesta (LAFC), Diego Luna (RSL) - Sang Bin Jeong (MIN), Luis Suárez (MIA), Lionel Messi (MIA)
Coach: Rob Valentino (ATL)
Bench: Elliot Panicco (NSH), Yeimar (SEA), Jordi Alba (MIA), Zan Kolmanic (ATX), Emil Forsberg (RBNY), Aziel Jackson (CLB), Saba Lobjanidze (ATL), Antony (POR), Sam Surridge (NSH)
Audi Goals Drive Progress
MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $200 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.