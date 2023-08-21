Team of the Matchday: Who stood out post-Leagues Cup?

Team of the Matchday

Less than 24 hours after Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF lifted Leagues Cup silverware, the MLS regular season roared back to life with Matchday 27.

Who shined brightest and slotted into the ensuing Team of the Matchday presented by Audi?

St. Louis CITY SC reminded everyone why they're atop the Western Conference standings, powering towards a 6-3 win over Austin FC. Nicholas Gioacchini (2g/0a) and midfielder Eduard Löwen (0g/3a) paced the lopsided result, while Samuel Adeniran (2g/0a) came off the bench to put the match out of reach.

Atlanta United snagged an impressive 2-0 win at Seattle Sounders FC, fueled by Giorgos Giakoumakis (2g/0a) climbing the Golden Boot presented by Audi standings. Gonzalo Pineda gets top coaching honors, while summertime signing Tristan Muyumba has a midfield bench spot.

The San Jose Earthquakes bent but didn't break in a 1-0 win at Vancouver Whitecaps FC, in large part thanks to goalkeeper Daniel (seven saves) and center back Rodrigues. They're joined in defense by two goalscoring fullbacks; John Tolkin curled home a free-kick winner as the New York Red Bulls beat D.C. United (1-0), and Franco Escobar joined Houston Dynamo FC's fun in a 5-0 rout of the Portland Timbers.

CF Montréal midfielder Mathieu Choinière (2g/0a) and Toronto FC winger Federico Bernardeschi (2g/0a) traded braces, but the former got the last laugh in a 3-2 Canadian Classique victory. Speaking of rivalries, Columbus Crew midfielder Aidan Morris (1g/1a) rounded into form during a 3-0 Hell is Real triumph over FC Cincinnati.

Orlando City SC winger Facundo Torres (1g/1a) completes the side, after the Uruguay international was the difference-maker in a 3-1 comeback win at Chicago Fire FC.

Team of the Matchday (3-5-2, left to right): Daniel (SJ) - John Tolkin (RBNY), Rodrigues (SJ), Franco Escobar (HOU) - Facundo Torres (ORL), Mathieu Choinière (MTL), Aidan Morris (CLB), Eduard Löwen (STL), Federico Bernardeschi (TOR) - Giorgos Giakoumakis (ATL), Nicholas Gioacchini (STL)

Coach: Gonzalo Pineda (ATL)

Bench: Dayne St. Clair (MIN), Andrés Reyes (RBNY), Ján Greguš (MIN), Coco Carrasquilla (HOU), Wilder Cartagena (ORL), Tristan Muyumba (ATL), Corey Baird (HOU), Cucho Hernández (CLB), Samuel Adeniran (STL)

Audi Goals Drive Progress

MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $200 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.

