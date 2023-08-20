Lionel Messi & Inter Miami are Leagues Cup champions!

The 11-round shootout was clinched by Callender's two saves from the spot, first on Nashville midfielder Randall Leal and then Elliot Panicco, his goalkeeping counterpart. Messi started the scoring in PKs, only adding to his world-record 44th trophy for club and country as the Herons continue their turnaround from MLS's last-place side to one raising silverware.

The regulation-time goals were scored on either side of halftime, starting with Messi (23') bending home a picture-perfect strike into the top corner after powering through a Walker Zimmerman challenge for his Golden Boot-clinching 10th goal. Yet Nashville's persistence paid off via winger Fafà Picault (57'), whose corner-kick header deflected in to reinforce his side's strength on set pieces.

As these 2020 MLS expansion siblings chased a late winner, Miami hit two posts in the second half. Messi was the architect of the first, beating Panicco but not the woodwork in the 71st minute. Then in the 93rd minute, after a Sergio Busquets long ball, striker Leonardo Campana had the trophy on his boot – only for the goalframe to deny his wraparound sliding attempt after his chip rounded Panicco.