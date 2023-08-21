Columbus Crew: We showed FC Cincinnati "what color Ohio is"

Life after Lucas Zelarayán in MLS is going as well as can be for the Columbus Crew , who delivered a massive 3-0 Hell is Real win over FC Cincinnati Sunday night at Lower.com Field.

“And that’s the mindset, enjoying within the team. That relentlessness, trying to be great.”

“Of course it’s a rivalry, of course it’s a big derby and of course it means a lot to everyone,” Crew assistant coach Yoann Damet, who filled in for the suspended Wilfried Nancy, said postgame. “But the guys, they just want to keep trusting the process, they just want to perform week-in and week-out.

But Sunday night’s effort was arguably more significant, starting the final stretch of their 2023 MLS regular season with a bang as the club integrates summer signings like Rossi, as well as Julian Gressel and Rudy Camacho .

New Designated Player forward Diego Rossi officially debuted off the bench as Aidan Morris (15’), Cucho Hernández (23’, PK) and Jacen Russell-Rowe (90+6’) scored in a lopsided performance over the club’s heated rivals, who also happened to be Eastern Conference and Supporters’ Shield leaders.

“There’s a lot of weight behind this game. It’s not a regular MLS game,” the midfielder said of the Crew’s dominant display. “For sure that was a statement, especially at 3-0. I think we know what color Ohio is, huh?”

Morris himself was more interested in highlighting the significance of Sunday’s result, which left the Crew in fifth place in the East with an 11W-7L-6D record (39 points).

“We know the qualities of Aidan. He’s a young player, we tend to forget that,” the coach said of the US international. “He’s a young player who still has a lot to work on. But tonight he shows what he’s capable of and his potential.”

Morris got things rolling early with a long-range golazo, helping the 21-year-old further raise his stock while also earning praise from Damet for his work as a single pivot in attack.

Cincy: Moving on

While the Crew have local bragging rights, FC Cincinnati can quickly turn the page on their Hell is Real setback with Wednesday’s US Open Cup semifinal at home. Their opponent? None other than red-hot Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF – fresh off their storybook Leagues Cup 2023 championship.

"We've responded in good ways before, but now will be the biggest challenge in terms of doing that because you lose to a rival and now you have a cup semifinal," head coach Pat Noonan said postgame.

"So I'm confident they'll go respond and do well."

Still, a lopsided loss against a hated rival is hardly the way Noonan wants to head into a single-elimination match against the continent's (if not the world's) hottest team.

"There's no relief after a performance like that. So you try to use some of the things that we saw tonight in a negative way to have a better overall team performance on Wednesday," Noonan said.