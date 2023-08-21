Goals galore! Houston Dynamo inflict "deflating" blowout on Portland Timbers

The Dynamo raced out of the gates, scoring three times in the opening first 15 minutes and adding a fourth before the halftime break, more than enough for their first win over the Cascadia visitors since 2018.

In the end, "Hell in the Shell" saw another team wilt in the sticky Texas heat.

"At home, in particular in these elements, if you can get on a team and have some success, then it's deflating for the opponent, because it makes it that much more of a hill to climb for them," Dynamo head coach Ben Olsen said after the Matchday 27 clash.

"I think sometimes, here in the elements, it's deflating. I've been on the other end. I've come here in this type of heat, and it hurts ... so I think that is always the goal here at home, to be aggressive and try to get on the scoreboard early."

Olsen's counterpart in the opposing technical area certainly cut a deflated figure during his own postgame remarks.

"This is a performance that is not acceptable. And there's a lot of reflection that we have to make," Timbers head coach Gio Savarese said. "It’s just a very difficult day. There's no way to sugarcoat it. The reality is that this is not the level the Portland Timbers and not to the level of what the fans deserve from us."