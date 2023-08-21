St. Louis CITY get "a nice release" with blowout win over Austin FC

Major League Soccer was back in action Sunday night after a month-long break, to the rejoice of all 29 clubs – arguably none more than St. Louis CITY SC .

Riding a dream inaugural 2023 regular season all the way to the top of the Western Conference standings, the expansion side seemingly lost momentum during the Leagues Cup pause. The danger of a hangover following their group stage exit courtesy of losses to the Columbus Crew and Liga MX powerhouses Club América was only exacerbated by having to go nearly four weeks without playing an official match.

But there was no evidence of rust or hesitation in St. Louis’ league return, as they romped to a 6-3 win over Austin FC at CITY PARK and quieted any talk of them loosening their grip on first place – which currently stands at seven points clear of second-place LAFC.

“The pressure of not playing [in MLS] for five weeks, there needs to be a release,” said head coach Bradley Carnell postmatch. “And I saw a nice release from our players tonight within our principles.”

Chief among said principals was a dominant attack that saw St. Louis put up six goals, with Nicolas Gioacchini (45+2’, 50’) and Sam Adeniran (72’, 90+5’) striking for a brace apiece, while Tim Parker (22’) and Tomas Ostrak (88') also added their names on the scoresheet.

“We came out the blocks flying and just showing our ruthlessness. And the mentality, and the commitment to the style of play,” Carnell. “And then I have to give my players praise, to endure these conditions and to play the way we do.”

St. Louis could’ve won by an even more flattering scoreline, but conceded a pair of last-minute goals before adding two late tallies of their own to keep the blowout intact.