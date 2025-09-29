Philadelphia Union extend Shield lead, FC Cincinnati miss out & more from Matchday 37

Let's try a new format, making our way through the top of the Supporters’ Shield table before pivoting to the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs races. Since that’s what matters most right now, right?

But we’re not talking about the playoffs right now. We’re talking about the Shield race, and the Union are leading the race because of how they’ve overwhelmed disorganized backlines and indecisive midfields all year. They haven't found a ton of success against MLS’s elite, but they turn bad teams into utterly tragic cautionary tales:

I don't think much of what we saw from the Union ’s 6-0 win over D.C. United will be applicable come the playoffs. D.C.’s backline was a wreck throughout – go through the highlights and watch how many times one guy dropped when the other three stepped. By definition, you don’t face that sort of mess in the postseason (though… ok, both the Chicago and Columbus backlines have had their moments, so maybe this was good prep for what Philly could see in Round One).

But also, they have so much freaking attacking talent that sometimes they can enter the final third at a walk and exit with a lead anyway:

I’ve been trying to figure this out all year and haven’t really come up with a singular reason why a team with so much defensive talent (nobody has spent more on their backline) would struggle so badly with both rest and transition defense. My working theory now: they take so long to get into the final third on the ball that they get frustrated and bring more numbers up into the attack even when they shouldn’t. They then get impatient – they settle for way too many speculative shots and low-percentage crosses – which leaves them vulnerable whenever they lose possession.

The problem waiting to happen, though? Fully 12.4% of the shots Cincy allow are categorized as great shots (i.e., high xG shots). And while they’re below-average to bad across almost all phases of defensive play (including set pieces), the real trouble comes when they allow shots off of opposing progressive passes, as 23.5% of the shots they allow from progressive play are categorized as great shots.

5.6% of the shots the Garys take are categorized as “great” shots – the type that’d come from, say, quick and incisive combination play entering the final third at speed.

First, let me give you some numbers on Cincy this year, courtesy of Catalina Bush ’s extremely useful shot-map tool :

And that’s it. That’s the story of the 2025 Supporters’ Shield if Philly cross the finish line first. The playoffs are a different race, and I think it’s fair to be skeptical about Philly’s chances in that field. But the regular-season marathon? It’s the Union’s to lose.

The teams directly behind them in the standings haven’t. Not to the same level, anyway. And so Cincy , Miami , Vancouver , San Diego … they’ve all been better against the league’s best, but they’ve all dropped easy points much more often than the Union. Now they’re looking up as the Union close in on everyone's favorite dinner plate.

They crush you if you’re out there begging to be crushed, and have done so in the face of injuries ( Quinn Sullivan limped off early in this one), absences (they lost a bunch of guys to the Gold Cup ), underperformance ( Bruno Damiani has only recently discovered the goal) and a little bit of roster churn (mid-season addition Milan Iloski had 1g/2a in this one).

In this one, what was on display were those flaws – the lack of chemistry and cohesion, the way they can alternate between a lack of urgency and a lack of patience, and almost always with a lack of structure. As so:

And yet Cincy are still less than the sum of their parts, which they showed constantly throughout Sunday’s very fortunate 1-1 home draw against Orlando . The talent is so overwhelming that it’s often hard to see, but it wasn’t in this one.

The Garys finished the weekend in the same spot they entered it: second place. Now, though, they’re four points back of the Union with just two games left. To win the Shield, they need a Philly collapse.

Orlando probably deserved all three points, but what’s been clear for months is they’re not walking out of games against the league’s best with a win unless Luis Muriel’s on one. He’s not right now (just one goal in his last seven games across all competitions), so a point is all they’ll get.

It’s a very good one, and puts them in position to climb all the way into fifth if they win their game in hand. But still… a little bit more clinical in front of goal and they'd be there already.

San Diego still miss Iloski

Make it one win in five for San Diego FC, who are still doing the things they’ve done all year – smart, selective pressing; very few long balls; lots of possession trying to draw the opponents upfield, then playing the wingers in behind – and doing it well. Right up until they get into the box.

Then they’re bad. Or at the very least not good, as was the case Saturday night in a 1-0 home loss to San Jose, a result that basically extinguished any lingering Shield hopes for the hosts.

Some of this slump is “sometimes ball go in, sometimes no,” which is always the case in this sport of ours. Some of this, though, is just never getting the attacking personnel right since parting ways with Iloski in early July. I know I’ve been harping on this, and I’m sure San Diego folks are sick of reading it, but it’s stark, and it probably determined this year’s Shield race:

Iloski had 10g/1a in 471 minutes with los Niños playing as a 9. Obviously unsustainable, but obviously awesome. His ability to flex between fox-in-the-box and false 9 fit perfectly with those flying wingers because he could alternatively disorganize opposing center backs with his movement, dragging them off the line to create seams for Anders Dreyer and Chucky Lozano, or ghost into the box for one-time finishes, often behind the play. Those goals have dried up without him.

Iloski signed with Philly and now has 2g/5a in 464 minutes playing primarily as a wide midfielder. This dude’s clearly an excellent soccer player who adds incredible box value no matter his position or the game model.

The above puts him at about 1.7 goal contributions per 90 over a sample size of almost a thousand minutes, which… again, unsustainable. In MLS history, only Lionel Messi has hit and maintained those numbers.

But also, Iloski’s underlying numbers – his non-penalty xG/90 and xA/90 – are elite over enough minutes to matter. And obviously San Diego miss him badly:

In Iloski’s final five games with San Diego, they scored 17 goals.

In the subsequent 11 games, SDFC have scored 13 goals.

That latter tally now includes just four goals in their past five games. They absolutely had looks on Saturday, and there’s no guaranteeing Iloski would’ve finished any of them (sometimes ball go in, sometimes no). But I’d have liked their chances a lot more if he’d been out there.

The win – an utterly shocking one given how they’ve played lately – pushed the Quakes back up above the line into ninth place in the Western Conference for at least one more week. There were no structural changes from Bruce Arena, just some personnel shifts as a pair of rookies got starts on the backline and a pair of attackers got starts at wingback.

But really, this win was about one moment of opportunism from Josef Martínez up top and a full game’s worth of excellence from Daniel in goal. They’ll need more of the same over their final 180 minutes of the season if they don’t want them to be the final 180 minutes.

Vancouver and Seattle both look hurt and exhausted

These are the two teams I’ve probably enjoyed watching most at various points this year, but I think the grind of multiple competitions – Concacaf Champions Cup and Canadian Championship (the final of which is on Wednesday as the ‘Caps try to make it four straight) for Vancouver; Club World Cup and Leagues Cup for Seattle – seems to have worn them down both physically and emotionally.