Team of the Matchday: New York City FC, Real Salt Lake enjoy goalfests

Hat-trick heroes sparked lopsided wins for New York City FC and Real Salt Lake in Matchday 18, helping them maintain momentum before the June international break.
Alonso Martínez scored three times off the bench in NYCFC's 5-1 rout of the San Jose Earthquakes, recording the fastest hat trick in club history, all while midfielder Santiago Rodríguez had 1g/1a. Head coach Nick Cushing's team has surged up the Eastern Conference table by winning eight of their last nine matches.
RSL cruised to a 5-1 demolition of Austin FC behind Cristian Arango's 3g/1a performance. The Colombian international jumpstarted the scoring with an AT&T Goal of the Year candidate, unleashing a frozen-rope strike from over 60 yards out that beat goalkeeper Brad Stuver.
Inter Miami CF dropped points in a 3-3 draw with St. Louis CITY SC, but Lionel Messi (1g/1a) and Jordi Alba (1g/2a) were masterful at Chase Stadium. Messi has since departed to represent Argentina, who seek a Copa América repeat.
The New England Revolution stunned Nashville SC with a 2-1 road victory, paced by 1g/1a from Carles Gil and a penalty-kick stop by newcomer Aljaz Ivacic (four saves).
Charlotte FC winger Liel Abada scored his first MLS brace in a 3-2 comeback win at Atlanta United, and LAFC center back Maxime Chanot anchored a 1-0 victory over FC Dallas. LAFC have five straight shutouts in MLS play, going 480 minutes without conceding.
Minnesota United FC striker Tani Oluwaseyi had 1g/1a in a 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City, helping him earn a retroactive call-up for Canada's June friendlies. And lastly: New York Red Bulls left back John Tolkin curled home a free-kick winner in a 1-0 victory over Orlando City SC.
Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Aljaz Ivacic (NE) - Jordi Alba (MIA), Maxime Chanot (LAFC), John Tolkin (RBNY) - Liel Abada (CLT), Carles Gil (NE), Santiago Rodríguez (NYC), Lionel Messi (MIA) - Cristian Arango (RSL), Alonso Martínez (NYC), Tani Oluwaseyi (MIN)
Coach: Nick Cushing (NYC)
Bench: Hugo Lloris (LAFC), Kervin Arriaga (MIN), Héctor Herrera (HOU), Mateusz Klich (DC), Brian Gutiérrez (CHI), Maxi Moralez (NYC), Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Ryan Gauld (VAN), Anderson Julio (RSL)
