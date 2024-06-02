Inter Miami's balance issue, Maxi Moralez's brilliance & more from Matchday 18

We’ve got a few formation shifts, a new leader in the Golden Boot race, a new leader in the Wooden Spoon race, the return of a legend, some mighty goalkeeper struggles and everything else from around the league following matchday 18.

They get crushed anyway, constantly losing the first ball (or occasionally, as happened Saturday, winning the first ball directly into their own net).

That first point… I don’t know if I should say “it is what it is” but I don’t know how to fix it, either. To my eye, Miami’s not doing anything special (either to the good or to the bad) defending on set pieces. Like just about everyone else they run a hybrid man/zonal system, and like everyone else they have their best aerial presence(s) playing center field, and like everyone else they’ve mostly given up keeping players on the posts.

“We have to continue insisting and talking to the boys about the mistakes we make, especially the losses, they are very painful.”

Tata is careful never to say much at all that’s interesting in his postgame pressers. But sometimes even he can’t help himself.

First Atlanta came to town and gave the Herons a 3-1 loss , and then St. Louis came in on the weekend and scored three more goals, walking out of Chase Stadium with a point thanks to the 3-3 final . There was no happy send-off, and instead of hitting mid-season with a substantial gap, taking just one point from the past six has allowed the pack to reel them in. Miami are still technically atop the Supporters’ Shield race on 35 points, but Cincy – who had their own midweek stumble – are ahead of them on PPG, while RSL have now equaled Miami’s 1.94 PPG and are ahead on goal differential.

And so they were staring at two home games against teams struggling just to climb into the playoff spots – Atlanta midweek and St. Louis on the weekend – with their star trio reasonably well-rested and manager Tata Martino mostly spoiled for choice elsewhere. Six points and a happy send-off to Copa América for Leo awaited, right?

A week ago it felt like Inter Miam i were, along with FC Cincinnati , starting to put a little difference between themselves and the field. They’d gone to Vancouver without Lionel Messi , Luis Suárez and Sergio Busquets and come away with all three points anyway. They’d won seven of eight. They had no losses in 10, a stretch dating back to mid-March, had survived myriad injuries and were starting to see those guys return to the lineup and return to form.

Sometimes Avilés does it to himself, as above. Other times, Miami’s ultra-aggressive build structure – two flying fullbacks, aggressive midfielders, a front line that doesn’t really track back – does it to him. As so:

Eduard Löwen ’s return should help – it certainly did in this one, as he had a hand in the first and third goals. But there’s got to be pressure on St. Louis’s front office to find an elite attacking piece when the window opens in July, or their current spot below the red line is going to become a permanent home.

In all that spells out a team playing with more control and intentionality than last year, but one that’s been missing the type of top-end quality that can turn those final third and box entries into clear-cut chances. At the same time, the regression to the mean that hit down the stretch and into the playoffs last season has carried on into this year for both goalkeeper Roman Bürki and the cadre of attackers at Bradley Carnell’s disposal.

As for St. Louis, this was a very good point and overall I actually think they’re a better team than last year.

They are both good and bad in eye-catching ways. In a vacuum that’d be fine, but given they haven’t really improved the bad parts since the start of the season, it’s probably time to worry a bit.

And so this is where we were with Miami: When they actually get the ball to their attackers, they string together some of the prettiest sequences in the league and score goals for fun – 42 in 18 games puts them on pace for one of the highest-scoring seasons in MLS history. But their CBs (especially with Nico Freire out for the year) are too hit-and-miss with their distribution; their structure before they get into attack is wildly aggressive and forces those CBs to defend on an island (which they do relatively well, given the degree of difficulty); and they are always vulnerable in the air.

The Argie legend popped his ACL last September but, not even nine months later, was fit enough to step onto the field in the 75th minute on Friday night at Yankee Stadium. He was coming into what was, at the time, a tense and fun 1-1 game against a San Jose side that looked much, much better than their current record. And then this happened:

But what we’ve seen both in MLS and around the world is that that particular game model has a lower ceiling than some others. And the game model that City Football Group clubs have become famous and largely admired for is that possession-and-field-position approach Cushing was forced, at least temporarily, to scrap. So while the Pigeons had gone 7-1-2 (W-L-D) in their previous 10 matchdays coming into this weekend, and while that did not feel fluky (this team is very good no matter their game model), there was always a suspicion that they’d try to evolve back into something more like what they were from 2016 to 2022.

This is smart in a lot of ways, the most obvious being that it’s easier to create high-quality chances on the counter than in any other phase of play. Only slightly less obvious is that it’s easier to defend if most of the players on your team are keeping the ball in front of them and don’t have to worry all that much about the space behind them.

For the past couple of months, I’ve been writing about how NYCFC have evolved, under Nick Cushing, from a possession-and-field-position team into one that’s largely sacrificed both in order to acquire room to counterattack into.

But once he got out there… Maxi is a genius, a true midfield conductor. He’s the guy who makes those positional advantages sing and turns possession into penetration. Watch here how he recognizes the space and uses it to flatten out San Jose’s midfield and backlines:

Did NYCFC blow the Quakes out entirely because of Maxi? Well, I’d argue they were having more of the ball, relative to their recent game model, and using it well even before he came in. They might’ve scored three or four goals anyway.

As for the Quakes… again I’ll say they’re better than their record. But they probably need 34 points from their final 18 games to make the postseason, and that just feels like a bridge too far no matter how good they looked for the first hour of this one.

He’s a much different player than Moralez, though. You can see it at the start of the above clip – even with Santi dropping deep he’s not really orchestrating the midfield. Instead, he plays a simple ball to Maxi and then shifts into space interpreter mode, which pays off with what turned out to be the game-winning goal.

Being that guy allows Santiago Rodríguez , who wears the No. 10, to poach like a second forward, or to be strictly an individual creator. This isn’t a knock on Rodríguez, who has been the best player on one of the best teams in the league, and whose strengths both creating and finishing in the open field are weirdly underrated league-wide. He’s really, really good.

“I think you have certain players in the game that can literally just pick the game up and just put it in his pocket and just almost conduct the game like the conductor conducts the orchestra. He's that guy.”

“I mean you could sit here now for the next five hours and talk about Maxi Moralez. Since I've been here, he is the greatest player to ever play for our football club. He's had the biggest impact. He's almost like having a coach on the field when he plays like he did tonight. It's an absolute masterclass,” Cushing said afterward.

11. And here’s senior Armchair Analyst correspondent Calen Carr, who was on the scene for Chicago’s come-from-behind 2-1 win over the Galaxy – their first win over the Galaxy in almost 15 years:

When the Fire conceded a fourth-minute goal at home for the second time in four days — dispatched this time from the penalty spot by Riqui Puig — this match had all of the makings of a “here we go again” performance for Chicago Fire faithful who came into this match winless in nine games.

Instead, the Fire fought back. In their last three matches Frank Klopas has shifted to a back five with Carlos Terán, now bracketed by two center backs, having the freedom to do what he does best — attack the ball and take the opposing nine out of the game. In the past week, he’s done exactly that against Christian Benteke, Luis Muriel, and in this one, took care of Miguel Berry with ease.

LA rested and rotated Dejan Joveljic, Jalen Neal, Diego Fagúndez, and John McCarthy, and as a result, looked all out of sorts. When things go wrong, they too often revert to “give Riqui the ball and let him create” versus sticking with Vanney’s more disciplined patterns and positional play. It’s not the first time the Galaxy have struggled against low blocks (Charlotte, Nashville) and it will be something they have to fix as teams try to limit their transition moments and space for Puig.

Both of the Fire’s goals came from Brian Gutiérrez. With Xherdan Shaqiri being sent early to the Euros with Switzerland, the 20-year-old homegrown has finally gotten the consistent chance to play centrally instead of the wing. Scouts have told me for a while his final product and defensive work rate are the next step for him. Shaqiri brings neither of those attributes, though, so it’s been hard to understand why Gutierrez wouldn’t be given the keys, and even harder after he displayed both in this game. He won numerous challenges in the middle of the park and the way he immediately drives and glides past opponents with the ball at his feet is special. This had the feeling of a breakout game for him and an important foothold for Chicago to not fall further off the pace.

I’ll chip in (hi, it’s Doyle again) with two points:

Since switching to the back five, Chicago are unbeaten. It’s only a three-match run, and I’m not saying that the Fire’s about to charge up the standings. But it’s been a lot better than the first three months of the season.

Kellyn Acosta has played as the No. 6 in the past two of those outings, and this is the spot that he needs to embrace. His experience, two-footedness and range of passing all make him a weapon, and more than that, he’s got to be the guy who runs the show for Chicago to pull out of “embarrassment” status.

10. Toronto and D.C. played to a wild draw down at Buzzard Point in a match that featured 30 shots, five expected goals, four actual goals, and two red cards – both of which were earned by the, uh, Reds, and both of which left the door ajar for D.C.’s furious late rally for the 2-2 final.