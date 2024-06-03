Canada add Minnesota United's Tani Oluwaseyi for June friendlies

Minnesota United FC's star striker has been added to Canada's roster for their upcoming friendlies vs. the Netherlands (June 6) and France (June 9), marking his first senior-team call-up.

Oluwaseyi has a team-leading 7g/4a in 15 matches this season, lately taking the starting role from Finland international Teemu Pukki.

The 24-year-old initially joined Minnesota via the 2022 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, selected No. 17 overall (first round) out of St. John's University. He spent last year on loan at USL Championship side San Antonio FC, tallying 17g/7a in 27 matches before breaking through at MNUFC.

Oluwaseyi joins 10 other MLS call-ups with Canada, who are entering their first-ever camp under head coach Jesse Marsch. The former CF Montréal and New York Red Bulls boss was appointed in mid-May, joining ahead of Copa América 2024 and as Canada prepare to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.