Lionel Messi: Inter Miami superstar sets another MLS record

Justin Ruderman

Dear MLS record books: Lionel Messi is coming for you.

Inter Miami CF’s captain continued his legendary form during Saturday 's 3-3 draw with St. Louis CITY SC at Chase Stadium, becoming the fastest player in MLS history to reach 25 goal contributions. With 12g/13a in 12 games, Messi topped the previous record (16 games) held by LAFC’s Carlos Vela during his Landon Donovan MLS MVP-winning 2019 season.

Messi first struck a left-footed stunner from inside the box after a vintage give-and-go with longtime FC Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba. The Barça connection delivered again right before the halftime break, with Messi finding Alba on the left side before the former Spanish international set up Luis Suárez at the far post for Miami's second goal of the night.

The latest masterful display from the superstar No. 10 came in his last match with the Herons before reporting for international duty with Argentina ahead of this summer's 2024 Copa América tournament.

