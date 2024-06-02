Columbus Crew accept Champions Cup heartbreak: "My players gave everything"

There’s almost always a ‘what might have been’ feeling for those who suffer defeat in a match of the magnitude of Saturday night’s Concacaf Champions Cup final at Estadio Hidalgo.

“Bravo for Pachuca. They deserved to win, so I will not talk about if they deserved to win or not, they won, so well done for them,” he said. “My players gave everything, knowing that they were sick also. All the team had diarrhea since yesterday; the staff also. So again, don't get me wrong. This is a fact. I'm not here to tell you [Pachuca] don't deserve to win. They scored three goals; OK. But my players gave everything, knowing that it was not easy for them.”

Slow, sloppy and jittery, Columbus looked a shadow of themselves, producing perhaps their worst display since coach Wilfried Nancy took the helm before the 2023 campaign. Afterwards, Nancy shed some vital light on why.

The particular circumstances that befell the Columbus Crew in the leadup to the occasion made it impossible for the Ohio side to feel any other way. On the initial evidence of the 90-plus minutes, CF Pachuca were the superior team, carving open the Crew defense with regularity as veteran striker Salomón Rondón tormented the visitors’ back line, bagging a brace to spearhead a 3-0 victory for Los Tuzos’ sixth Concacaf title and a berth in next year’s expanded FIFA Club World Cup.

The Crew jetted south on Thursday, arriving in Pachuca that night, and by the next morning symptoms of illness began to ripple through the group – a stomach bug eventually afflicting a majority of the traveling party, robbing the squad of energy even before the lung-squeezing effects of the city’s high altitude truly took their toll.

“We had more than 20 people from the staff sick with diarrhea all night for two days,” said star striker Cucho Hernández in Spanish postgame. “It is not a coincidence that 20 people got sick. I do not want to blame anyone or blame the result on that, but I think it affected us physically. Some of the guys spent two nights almost without sleeping.

“I not am complaining. I am not complaining. The city was spectacular, the people were very helpful. It is just not a coincidence that more than 20 people from the group got sick.”

Columbus icon Darlington Nagbe, who wore the captain’s armband on Saturday, suggested that there was a resulting drain on the physical output required to maintain the necessary intensity against Pachuca’s aggressive pressing and dig out of the hole the Crew found themselves in.

“I'm proud of the guys, you know, just to show up and play the game,” said Nagbe. “It was really difficult, the situation we had ... We started pretty well, had some chances, couldn't capitalize on them and they took advantage of their chances.