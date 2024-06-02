Goal of the Year?! Chicho Arango scores from inside RSL's half

Real Salt Lake 's superstar striker pinged an AT&T Goal of the Year contender from his own half of the field in the 16th minute of Saturday's game against Austin FC , leaving veteran goalkeeper Brad Stuver helpless with his long-distance stunner.

But the Colombian was far from done, following Anderson Julio's brace (24', 31') with two more goals for a hat trick that puts him at 16g/9a in just 17 matches this season. The 16 goals also give him sole possession of first place in the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi standings – three clear of D.C. United star Christian Benteke.