Goal of the Year?! Chicho Arango scores from inside RSL's half

Are you serious right now, Chicho Arango?!?
Real Salt Lake's superstar striker pinged an AT&T Goal of the Year contender from his own half of the field in the 16th minute of Saturday's game against Austin FC, leaving veteran goalkeeper Brad Stuver helpless with his long-distance stunner.
With the strike, Arango became the second-fastest player to reach 50 goals in league history (76 games), tying him with Seattle Sounders FC's Raúl Ruidíaz.
But the Colombian was far from done, following Anderson Julio's brace (24', 31') with two more goals for a hat trick that puts him at 16g/9a in just 17 matches this season. The 16 goals also give him sole possession of first place in the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi standings – three clear of D.C. United star Christian Benteke.