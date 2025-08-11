Wilfried Zaha GOLAZO keeps Charlotte FC in fantastic form

Wilfried Zaha is a man in form.
The former Crystal Palace star is on a heater for Charlotte FC, scoring the lone goal in a 1-0 victory at Supporters' Shield-contending FC Cincinnati on Sunday night.
With a goal contribution in nine consecutive matches (3g/7a), Zaha and Charlotte have won five matches in a row and are making a push up the Eastern Conference table.
With two crucial starters in Pep Biel and Ashley Westwood missing, head coach Dean Smith shifted Zaha into a more central role, handing the Ivory Coast international the keys to the attack.
The decision paid off with a powerful volley in the 85th minute past Cincy goalkeeper Roman Celentano. With that moment of brilliance, Zaha now has 7g/9a on the year for an impressive debut campaign.
Up to seventh place in the Eastern Conference, Charlotte are finding form at a crucial time. They're gunning for a third straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip, and Smith feels they deserve more hype.
"We're the form team, before the game unbeaten in five and won four on the spin," Smith said. "People should be talking about us as well."