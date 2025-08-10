Matt Turner, Carles Gil get New England Revolution back on track

Matt Turner is back, Carles Gil has a new record, and the New England Revolution have a much-needed three points.

“We worked really hard this week to make sure the guys were organized,” coach Caleb Porter said after the game. “I loved how we stuck with it in the second half. We had that will to win.”

Wearing throwback kits and with club legends looking on, the Revs took a 2-0 victory over visiting D.C. United at Gillette Stadium in Matchday 28, ending a nine-match winless skid – in part thanks to their returning goalkeeper and star No. 10.

Successful homecoming

It was Turner's first match back with the Revolution since he re-joined the club on loan from French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais. The 2021 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year was up to the expectations, keeping a clean sheet and producing a big first-half save on Hosei Kijima.

“Quality,” Porter said of Turner. “You could see in the first couple of crosses, he comes to the edge of the box and plucks it. He makes a couple of key saves, a big one in the first half …his presence, his distribution, really helped us.”

Turner previously played in New England from 2016-2021, helping the Revs win the Supporters’ Shield in 2021 and establishing himself as the first-choice keeper for the US men's national team. He played four seasons in Europe for Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, and Crystal Palace.

"It was really nice being back," Turner said. "Obviously, it was pretty emotional walking out for me, just being back in the stadium, feeling the love from the warmup to before the game, to everything. I love it here. I love New England. It's really like a home for me.