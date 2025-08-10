Matt Turner, Carles Gil get New England Revolution back on track

Matt Turner is back, Carles Gil has a new record, and the New England Revolution have a much-needed three points.
Wearing throwback kits and with club legends looking on, the Revs took a 2-0 victory over visiting D.C. United at Gillette Stadium in Matchday 28, ending a nine-match winless skid – in part thanks to their returning goalkeeper and star No. 10.
“We worked really hard this week to make sure the guys were organized,” coach Caleb Porter said after the game. “I loved how we stuck with it in the second half. We had that will to win.”
Successful homecoming
It was Turner's first match back with the Revolution since he re-joined the club on loan from French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais. The 2021 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year was up to the expectations, keeping a clean sheet and producing a big first-half save on Hosei Kijima.
“Quality,” Porter said of Turner. “You could see in the first couple of crosses, he comes to the edge of the box and plucks it. He makes a couple of key saves, a big one in the first half …his presence, his distribution, really helped us.”
Turner previously played in New England from 2016-2021, helping the Revs win the Supporters’ Shield in 2021 and establishing himself as the first-choice keeper for the US men's national team. He played four seasons in Europe for Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, and Crystal Palace.
"It was really nice being back," Turner said. "Obviously, it was pretty emotional walking out for me, just being back in the stadium, feeling the love from the warmup to before the game, to everything. I love it here. I love New England. It's really like a home for me.
"... I want to also put in good performances. I always wear my heart on my sleeve when I'm on the pitch, so it felt really nice to be well-received and to be back.”
Gil hits a new milestone
Turner’s return wasn’t the only story on the night: Gil further cemented himself in Revs lore, passing Taylor Twellman for the most goal contributions in regular season history for any New England player. Gil’s goal and assist against D.C. gave him 130 in his career (48g/82a).
“It’s not by accident that he set the record with all the special alums there. All the greats, [including] Taylor himself,” Porter said.
“I can’t say enough about Carles,” added Porter. “He’s a top player, and yet he’s so humble. He’s a team guy.”
Gil notched an assist on Leonardo Campana’s 62nd-minute header to give New England the lead. Eight minutes later, he nicely dodged a defender and dropped a curling shot into the bottom corner. The former Landon Donovan MLS MVP is up to 9g/9a on the campaign in 25 matches.
"It's special to break the record," said Gil postgame. "Like I've said many times [Twellman] is a legend here in the club, in the league. I have more games [played] than him, I think, to break the record.
"But it's a pleasure to have these words about him, and he's a big legend."
Get-right result
After their Leagues Cup 2025 break, the Revs hope the win helps find a new level of form down the stretch. Before Saturday's victory, the Revs had lost seven of their last nine matches, with their previous win coming on May 31 against CF Montréal.
“We’re not gonna back down,” Porter said. “We’re all fighters, we’re all winners. We’ve not been winning, but we’re winners.”
They’ll look to keep it going next Saturday with a tough test when Son Heung-Min and LAFC come to Gillette Stadium (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
“We have to take it one at a time,” Porter said. “This is a good three points … It feels good, but we've gotta do it again next week. We've gotta find a way against a really talented team with really talented players, but I think our group can do it.”