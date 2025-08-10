Chucky Lozano golazo helps San Diego FC make more history

San Diego FC may have fallen short in Leagues Cup 2025, but they showed no residual effects during Matchday 28.

“I think it's a credit to the guys, this road performance mentality, that we can go and win everywhere," said Varas.

Postgame, head coach Mikey Varas praised his side's fighting spirit after their eighth road victory of the year.

The expansion club bounced back emphatically at Sporting Kansas City on Saturday evening, flexing their MLS Cup contender status with a 2-0 victory that required backline heroics, mental fortitude and brilliance from All-Star wingers Anders Dreyer and Chucky Lozano .

"Chucky knows that I will always look for him when I'm on the ball, because he's great going in behind," Dreyer said. " ... It was nice to see Chucky score again, and myself as well.”

Lozano gave the Chrome-and-Azul the lead after 23 minutes with an AT&T Goal of the Year contender, launching a curling shot from long range. It was the Mexican international's eighth goal of the season, and as is so often the case, Dreyer set him up.

"But like I said at the beginning of the season, for me, the most important thing is that we win games, and I don't care who scores."

"I didn't know that I passed Carlos Vela, but no, it's nice," remarked the Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate. "It’s nice to help the team win with goals and an assist, and that's why I'm here.

Dreyer put the game to bed in the 70th minute, beating John Pulskamp with an opportunistic shot. The strike extended his lead atop the league's goal contributions chart (29) and moved him past LAFC legend Carlos Vela for the most goal contributions for an expansion club in MLS history.

Stout defense

As brilliant as San Diego's DP duo was, the backline was challenged as Sporting KC grew into the match. The hosts outshot the newcomers 22-6, but couldn't break down a resolute backline.

"I think defensively, the goal-line saves, guys stepping up and making plays, being firemen at the right moment," lauded Varas. "I also think at the end of the game, just having all 11 players low and finding a way to close out a game where we had lost the momentum."

Varas specifically highlighted Manu Duah, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft, who has deputized at center back and impressed with several strong performances in recent weeks.

“He stepped up great. He's making steps every single day, maturing in that position," San Diego's manager said. "He just started playing in that position for the first time about a month ago, and he's learning on the job at the first team level.