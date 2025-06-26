Best in the West! Milan Iloski powers San Diego FC into top spot

San Diego FC are officially here to stay.
With a dominant, thumping 5-3 road win on Wednesday night, the expansion team climbed above Vancouver Whitecaps FC to top the Western Conference standings, making a definitive statement to the rest of Major League Soccer.
"It's a huge win for the team coming on the road against the first-place team," said forward Milan Iloski.
"It was a huge game and we wanted to win. We wanted to get ourselves in that first-place spot. … We're very proud of that."
Red-hot Iloski
While San Diego’s victory required a complete team performance, Iloski grabbed the headlines. The 25-year-old scored four goals across a 12-minute span, the quickest in MLS history.
The former Real Salt Lake homegrown, who's on loan from Danish side FC Nordsjælland, continues to impress.
"I hold myself to a very high standard," Iloski said. "I've always said this and it's something that I expected of myself. I have no problem saying that."
Iloski now has nine goals in 12 appearances, a staggering level of production to supplement MLS All-Star wingers Anders Dreyer and Chucky Lozano.
"Milan stepped up massively from the start and this was the challenge that he had," said head coach Mikey Varas. "He was big time tonight, just pressing, making runs in behind, obviously scoring the goals."
All-star form
Even as Iloski will get the spotlight for putting the balls in the back of the net, Dreyer logged yet another impressive shift.
The Designated Player contributed three assists, each time to Iloski, and reached 20 goal contributions (8g/12a) on the year.
“He's a special player," said Varas. "He's always finding the right spaces.
"He's a giver, so even when he might have a shot, he's always willing to make the extra pass to upgrade the chance. He's an example of who we are as a team, because he runs and he gives and he gives and he gives, and then he's got tremendous talent and tremendous quality.”
In addition to his assists, Dreyer showcased in all facets of his game why he’s worthy of an All-Star nod. He created numerous big chances and was regularly effective on the dribble.
Midfielder Jeppe Tverskov, another Denmark native, was also named to the All-Star team and put together a typically solid shift in the middle of the park as well.
"This whole team, the way we play, it makes it a dream for a striker like me," Iloski said. " … The help they do, they get me on the pitch. So, I can't thank them enough."