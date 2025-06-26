Bongi, baby! Minnesota star scores golazo, celebrates with family

Goals and celebrations don't get much more memorable than what Minnesota United forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane produced on Wednesday vs. Houston Dynamo FC .

"I wish they could be here each and every home game we play," Hlongwane told reporters post-match. "Maybe they are my lucky charm!"

To make it even sweeter, Hlongwane immediately hopped over a sideline railing and into the crowd, where his mother and baby brother awaited a heartwarming celebration.

It started with Hlongwane's 60th-minute opener at Allianz Field – a brilliant bit of improvisational magic from the 25-year-old South African. With his back faced to goal and a defender draped all over him, Hlongwane stuck his foot out and somehow redirected the ball over Houston goalkeeper Jonathan Bond and into the net.

Magical moment

Hlongwane's family members had just arrived last week for the first time since he joined the club, making for an even more special moment as his mother watched him take the field for the Loons from the stands for the first time.

"I was really pleased for Bongi," Minnesota head coach Eric Ramsay said. "You'll have seen the family support that he's got today for the first time, I think, since he's been here.