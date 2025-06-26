Bongi, baby! Minnesota star scores golazo, celebrates with family

Goals and celebrations don't get much more memorable than what Minnesota United forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane produced on Wednesday vs. Houston Dynamo FC.
It started with Hlongwane's 60th-minute opener at Allianz Field – a brilliant bit of improvisational magic from the 25-year-old South African. With his back faced to goal and a defender draped all over him, Hlongwane stuck his foot out and somehow redirected the ball over Houston goalkeeper Jonathan Bond and into the net.
To make it even sweeter, Hlongwane immediately hopped over a sideline railing and into the crowd, where his mother and baby brother awaited a heartwarming celebration.
"I wish they could be here each and every home game we play," Hlongwane told reporters post-match. "Maybe they are my lucky charm!"
Magical moment
Hlongwane's family members had just arrived last week for the first time since he joined the club, making for an even more special moment as his mother watched him take the field for the Loons from the stands for the first time.
"I was really pleased for Bongi," Minnesota head coach Eric Ramsay said. "You'll have seen the family support that he's got today for the first time, I think, since he's been here.
"So I didn't want to say it, but you almost felt like he was going to have a big night, you could sense how the energy really changed as a consequence of some of the things that Bongi did, and he's that type of player."
Climbing the leaderboard
He didn't stop there, as Hlongwane completed the brace just three minutes later to send the Loons on their way to all three points. Teammate Robin Lod completed the second-half onslaught with a 70th-minute tally in the 3-1 victory for the home side.
Not only did Hlongwane's brace ensure that Minnesota secured all three points on the night, but it also propelled the South African into second place in club history with 24 regular-season goals scored, passing Emanuel Reynoso (22), making it a truly monumental night all around.
The result strengthened Minnesota's hold on a top-four seed in the Western Conference, with their 33 points (9W-4L-6D record) leaving them in sole possession of the No. 3 spot on the table.