Snow problem: Real Salt Lake channel "mentality" in wintry classic vs. LAFC

First, there was a weather delay pushing back the start of Real Salt Lake vs. LAFC two hours. Then, four minutes after play began, there was lightning in the area and a second delay. Finally, at 5 pm ET, three hours after the originally scheduled start time, the match began in earnest.

“It wasn't easy for either team ... so just a real credit to the players and the mindset to not allow circumstances beyond their control to affect them.”

“It’s about mentality. You don’t prepare by training in it, right?” RSL head coach Pablo Mastroeni told reporters postmatch of the adverse weather. “And I think the team that quickly adapts to the circumstances around them and controls the controllables has a better chance in it.

Thunderstorms made way for driving snow at America First Field in Sandy, Utah and the home side, perhaps more familiar with the wintry conditions, took the match to their Cali counterparts, scoring three first-half goals to secure a 3-0 win .

LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo, speaking after the three-goal defeat, was less philosophical, calling the snowfall “impossible” to play in and saying he “felt terrible for the players" who had to endure it.

But from Mastroeni’s perspective, once the two coaches and the referee agreed to play in the snow, there was little chance the game would be called off midway through due to accumulation. And as it became clear the ground cover would only deepen in the second half, he reminded his side to “not play [the ball] backwards” – lest it slow up in the snow for an easy interception – and to “get underneath those forward passes.”

“Obviously, a lot easier said than done,” Mastroeni reflected on those halftime instructions. “I don't know how these guys were able to pass it from A to B. I couldn't even walk in the snow, let alone pass the ball.”