Toronto FC ride Lorenzo Insigne "magic" to first win of Herdman era

After just two matches, last year’s Wooden Spoon recipients have four points – nearly a quarter of the league-worst 22 they managed in all of 2023. Sunday’s result was also their first road win since August 2022.

A pinpoint chip golazo from the Italian international, combined with a six-save performance from the USMNT goalkeeper, sealed TFC’s first win of the Herdman era and kept the club undefeated on the young season at 1W-0L-1D.

Insigne sets the example

Chief among the targets of criticism for these underwhelming numbers has been Insigne, whose blockbuster 2022 arrival – along with that of fellow Italian superstar Federico Bernardeschi – has yet to translate into success for the club.

“You see his magic. He really does bring a different tempo to our game and quality,” Herdman said post-match of Insigne, revealing he pulled the Italian at the break to keep him off the Gillette Stadium turf as much as possible.

“It was planned from the start: start strong and get that goal before halftime as well. That was his mission, to put us in a strong situation. And he did that.”

Johnson had just as much praise for what Insigne brings to the group, particularly during the early stages of the 2024 campaign.

“To be honest I’ve seen that one too many times in training against him, so it’s nice to see it against an opponent,” Johnson joked of the Napoli legend’s 27th-minute stunner.