Lionel Messi golazo spurs wild Inter Miami comeback at Philadelphia

Lionel Messi wasn't about to let Inter Miami CF go down without a fight.

The GOAT produced another inspiring moment for the Herons Saturday night at Subaru Park, scoring a stunning, late free kick that spurred a 3-3 come-from-behind draw against the first-place Philadelphia Union.

With Miami down 3-1 in the 87th minute, Messi's magical left foot beat goalkeeper Andrew Rick's diving effort with clinical precision into the upper left corner.

It also set the stage for Telasco Segovia's dramatic 95th-minute equalizer, which delivered the Herons a valuable road point.