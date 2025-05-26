Atlanta United show "killer instinct" to shock FC Cincinnati

It took nearly two months, but Atlanta United are back in the win column.

“But I think tonight we showed a lot of character. We showed how good we can be. We just need to do it for longer periods.”

“We went far too long without a win, especially in our home place,” Williams told MLS Season Pass post-game.

The hosts got four different goal scorers – Derrick Williams and Ajani Fortune tallied in the first half before Bartosz Slisz netted the game-winner and Jamal Thiaré iced the match – to produce some much-needed good vibes.

The Five Stripes snapped their eight-game winless streak on Matchday 15, cruising to an emphatic 4-2 victory over FC Cincinnati at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.

Forward progress

Recently, Atlanta head coach Ronny Deila called his team “soft” as points slipped away and they slid down the Eastern Conference standings.

Consider that message heard loud and clear, overcoming a Cincy side that entered the weekend tied for the Supporters’ Shield lead. Brad Guzan’s seven saves proved pivotal along the way, keeping star attackers Evander and Kévin Denkey off the board.

“When you see that determination on set plays, when you see that people want to score, then you see a different team,” Deila said after Atlanta's first win since beating New York City FC on March 29. “You see that we want to clear the ball and we are first to the ball in the box. These kinds of things are key.