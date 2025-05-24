Chucky Lozano heroics lead San Diego to season sweep of LA Galaxy

The expansion side's superstar Designated Player continued his dream debut MLS season Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium, scoring the dramatic 95th-minute game-winner in a 2-1 victory over the LA Galaxy.

Lozano made a decisive late run into the box in the dying moments of second-half stoppage time to get on the end of a cross from fellow DP Anders Dreyer, nestling his header perfectly into the side netting as San Diego completed the season sweep of their SoCal rivals.

“I'm happy that was what was done on the field," said Lozano postgame. "It was a great team effort, the whole staff as well. And I think we were able to do what we wanted to do and we were assigned to do.