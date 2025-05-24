Chucky Lozano heroics lead San Diego to season sweep of LA Galaxy

Chucky Lozano does it all for San Diego FC.
The expansion side's superstar Designated Player continued his dream debut MLS season Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium, scoring the dramatic 95th-minute game-winner in a 2-1 victory over the LA Galaxy.
Lozano made a decisive late run into the box in the dying moments of second-half stoppage time to get on the end of a cross from fellow DP Anders Dreyer, nestling his header perfectly into the side netting as San Diego completed the season sweep of their SoCal rivals.
“I'm happy that was what was done on the field," said Lozano postgame. "It was a great team effort, the whole staff as well. And I think we were able to do what we wanted to do and we were assigned to do.
"And like I said, during the week, during the media availability, these games are different, and you just have to give it a little bit extra. And I think I did my job and helped the team. And you know, I was able to score in the end."
Complete performance
The Mexican international's decisive tally, which followed Luca de la Torre's instant response to Diego Fagúndez's 40th-minute opener, put him at 11 goal contributions (5g/6a) on the year, just two behind Dreyer for the team lead.
The goal capped off an all-around performance from Lozano. Minutes earlier, he made a lung-busting recovery run to pursue Gabriel Pec almost the full length of the pitch, winning a perfectly-timed tackle to recover the ball, turning the other way and drawing a yellow card from Marco Reus.
"First and foremost, everybody should take note that this moment in time is a big moment for the club," said head coach Mikey Varas. "These are moments that clubs are built on. These are the moments nobody will forget, that inspire an entire region and make the club real.
"But like you said, my favorite play of the game is Hirving chasing down Pec. On a yellow card, 70 yards, making a sliding tackle, these are moments that clubs are built on. These are legacies for me in terms of how Hirving shows who he is on the field.”
Growing rivalry
Lozano's fiery display was felt beyond the stat sheet, with the former Napoli and PSV Eindhoven star practically locking horns with Fagúndez.
Both goal-scorers went nose-to-nose after another ball-winning tackle from Lozano, eventually being pulled apart by teammates.
The scene revealed the intensity of the growing rivalry between the SoCal rivals, which, at least in 2025, belonged to San Diego FC, thanks to two wins in as many games against the Galaxy.
"We know it and we felt it," stated SDFC captain Jeppe Tverskov. "A lot of people need bragging rights and yeah, it's nice for us. As I said, we felt it going on the pitch, but we also know how important a game like this is, especially winning in the last minute.
"That's one of those games that kind of starts something for a club. It's just nice.”