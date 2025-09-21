Duncan McGuire, Martín Ojeda pave playoff path for Orlando City

Orlando City SC didn't technically clinch a spot in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs on Saturday, but Duncan McGuire has them all but qualified thanks to some stoppage-time heroics.

"That was a big one for us, yeah," McGuire told reporters post-match. "Yeah, a huge team win."

In fact, the win would've clinched a playoff berth had other Matchday 35 results gone their way.

McGuire scored a 95th-minute winner as the Lions snatched a late 3-2 home victory over Nashville SC that left them on the verge of a sixth-straight postseason trip under head coach Oscar Pareja.

Ojeda scored his second of the night just two minutes later, reaching 16g/14 on the season while giving the Lions a comfortable cushion.

"I also want to congratulate Martín [Ojeda] on the contribution he has made with his goals for this franchise," Pareja told reporters of the 26-year-old's impact in 2025. "How important he has been for the club and how important he has been this year."

The Argentine No. 10 continued his Landon Donovan MLS MVP form with a first-half brace, highlighted by a stunning free kick at the half-hour mark.

While McGuire delivered the last-gasp winner, Martín Ojeda laid the foundation for Orlando's first victory in three games with another stellar performance.

Job done

Orlando almost wasted it, conceding goals to Hany Mukhtar and Jacob Shaffelburg before McGuire came to the rescue off the bench.

"It was a tough game," said McGuire, limited by injuries to 2g/1a in 14 appearances this season "... [Nashville] battled back and didn't make it easy for us. I feel like we had some struggles in the second half with the shaping of their buildout. They did a good job at holding possession against us.

"But in the end, a good team win," McGuire added. "Glad we got the job done."

In addition to a postseason berth, Orlando are chasing a top-four finish in the Eastern Conference that would secure homefield advantage in Round One of the playoffs.

Currently sixth in the East with 51 points, the Lions have four games remaining, beginning with their September 28 visit to FC Cincinnati on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+).

"We will keep pushing," said Pareja. "There were a bunch of things that happened in the game that we want to happen again.