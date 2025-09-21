Lionel Messi's Golden Boot form keeps Miami in Shield race

Lionel Messi is not slowing down any time soon.

With two goals and an assist, the legendary No. 10 took the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi lead (22g/12a) to guide Inter Miami CF to a 3-2 home victory over D.C. United.

Saturday's win left Miami in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, with 52 points, keeping them in contention for a Supporters' Shield repeat with six games remaining.

"It was an important victory,” coach Javier Mascherano said after the final whistle at Chase Stadium. “We won the six points we needed to win at home.