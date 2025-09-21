Lionel Messi's Golden Boot form keeps Miami in Shield race

Lionel Messi is not slowing down any time soon.
With two goals and an assist, the legendary No. 10 took the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi lead (22g/12a) to guide Inter Miami CF to a 3-2 home victory over D.C. United.
Saturday's win left Miami in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, with 52 points, keeping them in contention for a Supporters' Shield repeat with six games remaining.
"It was an important victory,” coach Javier Mascherano said after the final whistle at Chase Stadium. “We won the six points we needed to win at home.
"We've gone up, we still have several games left to get us [higher up the table]."
Messi masterclass
With Messi in peak form, Miami look like a major threat ahead of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. The Argentine dropped a perfect through-ball to Tadeo Allende to put Miami in the lead, before taking over the game after the break with a second-half brace.
In response to a Christian Benteke's 53rd-minute equalizer, Messi used a vintage first touch in the box to slot home a pass from fellow FC Barcelona icon Jordi Alba.
Then, five minutes from time, the GOAT produced the dagger, subtly feinting away from a defender and curling home his second of the night.
Class of his own
Messi now has 22 goals on the season, one more than Nashville SC’s Sam Surridge, despite playing 803 fewer minutes, to go along with 12 assists.
Last year's Landon Donovan MLS MVP is making a strong case to become the league's first-ever back-to-back winner.
“Another totally normal night for him,” Mascherano said. “It is an advantage to have him, and we have to capitalize.”
Full speed ahead
The win over D.C. is key for Miami’s position in the tight Eastern Conference. They now sit in fifth place, only a point behind New York City FC in fourth and eight points behind Supporters' Shield-leading Philadelphia Union.
However, the Herons have at least two games in hand on the teams in front of them. And Mascherano hopes to combine Miami’s dominant attack with a stout defense heading into the playoffs.
“Clearly, we have very good players that win games," he said, "but (defense) is going to win us championships.”