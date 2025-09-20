New York City FC clinch Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

New York City FC are heading to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the ninth time in 11 seasons, thanks to a 2-0 win against Charlotte FC on Saturday.
In their first season under head coach Pascal Jansen, NYCFC have developed one of the league's top defenses. Their 33 goals against are tied for the second-fewest in MLS.
With four matches left, the Cityzens have climbed to fourth in the Eastern Conference (53 points; 16W-9L-5D) and are hoping to hang on to that top-four spot, which would secure home-field advantage in their Round One Best-of-3 Series.
Star players
NYCFC's defense is led by center backs Thiago Martins, Justin Haak and Raul Gustavo.
Additionally, goalkeeper Matt Freese has had a 2025 to remember. He starred for the USMNT at the Concacaf Gold Cup and is in contention for a 2026 FIFA World Cup roster spot.
Club legend Maxi Moralez (2g/11a) continues to pull the strings in midfield alongside Australian international Aiden O'Neill and DP Nicolás Fernández Mercau, who joined during the Secondary Transfer Window.
Up top, the Cityzens are paced by Costa Rican international Alonso Martínez (17g/2a). Hannes Wolf (11g/7a) has also provided a consistent attacking threat for the 2021 MLS Cup champions.
Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs
MLS Cup presented by Audi will be played Dec. 6, while the playoffs begin Oct. 22 with Wild Card matches.
- Seeds 1-7 in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 Series.
- Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.
- Seeds 10-15 in each conference do not qualify for the postseason.
All games can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.