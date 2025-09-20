New York City FC clinch Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

In their first season under head coach Pascal Jansen, NYCFC have developed one of the league's top defenses. Their 33 goals against are tied for the second-fewest in MLS.

With four matches left, the Cityzens have climbed to fourth in the Eastern Conference (53 points; 16W-9L-5D) and are hoping to hang on to that top-four spot, which would secure home-field advantage in their Round One Best-of-3 Series.