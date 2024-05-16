Team of the Matchday: LAFC, New York Red Bulls roll in Matchday 14

Sadly, we aren't allowed to place Raccinho in the Team of the Matchday presented by Audi (we checked).
Instead, let's spotlight some of Matchday 14's biggest stars as Rivalry Week presented by Continental Tire continues.
Denis Bouanga remains on a heater for LAFC, scoring twice in a 2-0 win at St. Louis CITY SC. Jonathan Rodríguez netted his first brace for the Portland Timbers in their 4-2 comeback victory over the San Jose Earthquakes, and New York City FC's Hannes Wolf opened his MLS account with a stunning free kick in their 2-1 win at the Philadelphia Union.
Austin FC's Sebastián Driussi pounced on a late chance in a 1-0 Copa Tejas victory over Houston Dynamo FC, and Charlotte FC's Ashley Westwood curled home a free kick in a 1-0 win at Chicago Fire FC. Frankie Amaya (New York Red Bulls) had two assists in a 4-1 blitz of Atlantic Cup rival D.C. United, and Diego Luna (1g/1a) proved clutch as Real Salt Lake cruised to a 2-0 win over Seattle Sounders FC.
US men's national team center backs Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati) and Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC) earned starting XI spots, with Robinson aiding a 1-0 win over Atlanta United and Zimmerman assisting in a 2-0 win over shorthanded Toronto FC.
The last defender is Columbus Crew's Steven Moreira, who had two assists in a 3-1 win at CF Montréal. In goal, Hugo Lloris' seven-save shutout included a penalty-kick denial of St. Louis striker João Klauss.
The manager spot belongs to Sandro Schwarz, helping RBNY gain momentum before Saturday's Hudson River Derby showdown with NYCFC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Hugo Lloris (LAFC) - Miles Robinson (CIN), Walker Zimmerman (NSH), Steven Moreira (CLB) - Diego Luna (RSL), Ashley Westwood (CLT), Frankie Amaya (RBNY), Sebastián Driussi (ATX) - Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Jonathan Rodríguez (POR), Hannes Wolf (NYC)
Coach: Sandro Schwarz (RBNY)
Bench: Carlos Coronel (RBNY), Adilson Malanda (CLT), Joseph Rosales (MIN), Max Arfsten (CLB), Timothy Tillman (LAFC), Luciano Acosta (CIN), Evander (POR), Kevin Kelsy (CIN), Rafael Navarro (COL)
