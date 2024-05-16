Matchday

Raccinho! Unexpected visitor steals the show in Philly

Raccon-2
MLSsoccer staff

An unexpected star of the four-legged scavenger kind emerged during MLS Matchday 14.

Wednesday night's Philadelphia Union-New York City FC game at Subaru Park was interrupted by a pitch-invading raccoon, causing a brief pause in play with the visitors up 1-0 in the 20th minute.

However, it did lead to an interesting debate among the MLS 360 crew on the cuteness factor, or lack thereof, of the raccoon.

"That's disgusting," Bradley Wright-Phillips said, with fellow analyst Kaylyn Kyle initially defending the "cute" animal before admitting: "they're so cute, but they are vile, aren't they?"

Vile or not, the furry critter's moves on the pitch were enough to earn the soccer-appropriate "Raccinho" nickname from the MLS 360 crew before being removed as play eventually resumed.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Matchday

