Diego Luna's "best performance of the season" powers RSL atop West

After briefly losing his spot in Real Salt Lake’s starting XI over the last few weeks, Luna has found his way back into the lineup and back onto the scoresheet with a goal and assist to lead RSL in a 2-0 win over Seattle Sounders FC Wednesday night. Continuing their winning ways, the Claret and Cobalt (7W-2L-5D) remain top of the Western Conference with 25 points through 13 matches.

“I think Diego got off to a rough start [this season] for a multitude of reasons,” head coach Pablo Mastroeni recognized before praising Luna’s bounce back to form. “I think last week against LA he was phenomenal and tonight I think he followed that up with his best performance of the season. I think Diego is in a great run of form on both sides of the ball, just super committed and really led by his actions tonight on both sides of the ball. I thought he was tremendous.”

His impact began with a lung-busting run through the center circle on the counterattack after a backheel combination with Andrew Brody. Luna dove into the space, feeding Matt Crooks who immediately shifted the ball along for Andrés Gómez to finish it off. Sometimes the secondary assist is more important than the primary assist. This was one of those instances.