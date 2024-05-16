Sebastián Driussi provides late Copa Tejas drama: "He's the guy that steps up"

You can never count Austin FC out as long as Sebastián Driussi on the field.
Deep in the second half of a Rivalry Week presented by Continental Tires stalemate against Houston Dynamo FC, the Verde captain and talisman took the game into his own hands... or rather, onto his foot, pouncing on a loose corner kick to give Austin the 1-0 win and the lead in the Copa Tejas table.
"When needed tonight, as many times when we've needed it, he's the guy that steps up." said Austin head coach Josh Wolff, full of praise for his star man. "He is our captain. He's one of the best players in the league. And I only have positive things to say about Seba."
The goal, Driussi's fourth of the season and second in consecutive matches, sealed three points for an Austin side looking to bounce back from a 2-1 loss to rival FC Dallas on the weekend. After starting the season winless in their first five matches, Austin have shown steady improvement and now sit sixth in the Western Conference table (5W-4L-4D), creating some breathing room between themselves and the playoff line.
"We're getting our confidence back and we've been showing that over the past few games," Driussi told MLS 360 in Spanish following the match. "Little by little we're growing as a team. We need to keep improved some aspects, but I think we're on the right path."
No rest for the weary means no time to revel in the win. Austin have a quick turnaround, taking on Sporting KC on Saturday (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) at Q2 Stadium. They'll want to keep the momentum going against a conference rival. But with Driussi needing just a solitary chance to change a game, Josh Wolff will like the odds.
"When the opportunity fell," Wolff said, "Sebastian is the guy you want it to fall to."