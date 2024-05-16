Sebastián Driussi provides late Copa Tejas drama: "He's the guy that steps up"

Deep in the second half of a Rivalry Week presented by Continental Tires stalemate against Houston Dynamo FC, the Verde captain and talisman took the game into his own hands... or rather, onto his foot, pouncing on a loose corner kick to give Austin the 1-0 win and the lead in the Copa Tejas table.

"When needed tonight, as many times when we've needed it, he's the guy that steps up." said Austin head coach Josh Wolff, full of praise for his star man. "He is our captain. He's one of the best players in the league. And I only have positive things to say about Seba."

The goal, Driussi's fourth of the season and second in consecutive matches, sealed three points for an Austin side looking to bounce back from a 2-1 loss to rival FC Dallas on the weekend. After starting the season winless in their first five matches, Austin have shown steady improvement and now sit sixth in the Western Conference table (5W-4L-4D), creating some breathing room between themselves and the playoff line.