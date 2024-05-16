New York Red Bulls set sights on NYCFC after blitzing DC United

“Now, and I said this directly to the whole team, to the whole staff, we have now two days’ recovery, and it's a good week – but we want to have a perfect week,” said head coach Sandro Schwarz in his postgame press conference at Audi Field. “Now we start to turn the focus on the Saturday game.”

In sum, it provides ample wind beneath their wings ahead of a looming showdown at Citi Field vs. NYCFC, who themselves are now on a red-hot 5W-1L-0D run after an unsightly start to their campaign.

Four strikes from four different players fueled Wednesday’s 4-1 thrashing of D.C. in Washington, their second straight four-goal outburst following last weekend’s defeat of New England , while some excellent shot-stopping from goalkeeper Carlos Coronel stymied a United side who were superior in the expected-goals category.

Rivalry Week presented by Continental Tire is a busy time for RBNY, thanks to the renewal of their quarter-century old Atlantic Cup antagonism with D.C. United and the newer, but just as nasty, crosstown beef with New York City FC that is the Hudson River Derby on Saturday (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

After a four-goal performance on the road tonight, the @NewYorkRedBulls have become the ninth team in @MLS history to score at least nine goals in consecutive road matches against a single club. pic.twitter.com/oF27hwNnYf

As many have noted on this and other websites, RBNY have evolved their game model this season, becoming less direct, more comfortable in possession and willing to work from a deeper block. Yet Wednesday’s win was something of a throwback, hinging on plenty of swift transitions and ruthless exploitation of opponents’ errors. And it was achieved by a lineup with several changes due to this busy phase of the calendar.

“Flexibility is a good key word. But don't forget,” noted Schwarz, “we showed this the whole season, that we can switch positions; not our principles, our principles, this is our key, how we want to play. But we need to have players from the whole roster and it's good to have this competition in every training session. Not only to have 10, 11 12 players and to hope that nobody is injured or something like that. We need the whole team in a good spot and to be ready when the moment is coming.”

Claiming six points in five days also helps vanquish the lingering sourness from that painful 6-2 shellacking at the hands of Inter Miami on May 4, a match the Red Bulls led 1-0 at halftime before cratering brutally in the second stanza.

RBNY now sit third in the Eastern Conference and fourth in the overall league table (6W-2L-5D), and have lost just twice in MLS play this year: That humbling in South Florida and a 3-0 setback against the defending MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew in Ohio in March. They and their supporters will be highly motivated to extend that form in Queens this weekend.