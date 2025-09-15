Team of the Matchday: Four hat tricks highlight historic MLS weekend

Led by a hat-trick bonanza, every outfield player on the Matchday 33 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi scored at least one goal.

Team highlights

German legend Thomas Müller became the first player in MLS history to score a regular-season hat trick on his birthday, adding an assist in Vancouver Whitecaps FC's 7-0 thrashing of Supporters' Shield leaders Philadelphia Union.

Emmanuel Sabbi contributed a brace to the Whitecaps' record goal total, while Jesper Sørensen bolstered his case for Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year honors in his first season by clinching an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth.

Denis Bouanga kept the trend going in LAFC’s 4-2 triumph at the San Jose Earthquakes, with his trio of tallies tying league legend Carlos Vela for the most goals in club history (93).

Meanwhile, Diego Rossi's hat trick paced the Columbus Crew's wild 5-4 victory at Atlanta United. Rossi now has 16 goals this year, matching his previous season-high from his 2019 campaign with LAFC.

Evander provided the drama in FC Cincinnati’s 2-1 win over Nashville SC, assisting Brenner's opening strike before scoring in the 98th minute to punch Cincy's postseason ticket. The Brazilian maestro became the seventh-ever player to record at least 15g/10a in consecutive MLS seasons.

Nectarios Triantis (1g/1a) had a debut to remember in Minnesota United FC’s 3-1 triumph at Western Conference-leading San Diego FC, netting an AT&T Goal of the Year candidate from within his own half. Ensuring the victory and an MNUFC points record (54), goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair produced 12 saves to limit SDFC’s 3.4 expected goals (xG) to a single consolation strike.