FC Cincinnati clinch Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

FC Cincinnati have clinched an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot for the fourth consecutive season, courtesy of a wild 2-1 win against Nashville SC on Saturday evening.

The Orange & Blue are second in the Eastern Conference with four games remaining, and will hope to secure a top-four finish for home-field advantage during the postseason (55 points; 17W-9L-4D).

Cincy are third in the Supporters' Shield race and could claim the league's regular-season crown for the second time in three years (also won in 2023).

Star players

It's been the year of Evander, as the Brazilian midfielder has lived up to the $12 million Cincinnati spent in February to acquire him from the Portland Timbers.

The Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate has contributed 17g/10a, offering a one-two punch alongside DP striker Kévin Denkey. The Togo international has tallied 13g/1a since arriving this winter for a club-record transfer fee.

USMNT center back Miles Robinson was named a 2025 MLS All-Star alongside Evander, while the transfer deadline day saw Brazilian striker Brenner return on loan from Serie A side Udinese.