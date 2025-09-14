FC Cincinnati clinch Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

FC Cincinnati have clinched an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot for the fourth consecutive season, courtesy of a wild 2-1 win against Nashville SC on Saturday evening.
Cincy are third in the Supporters' Shield race and could claim the league's regular-season crown for the second time in three years (also won in 2023).
The Orange & Blue are second in the Eastern Conference with four games remaining, and will hope to secure a top-four finish for home-field advantage during the postseason (55 points; 17W-9L-4D).
Star players
It's been the year of Evander, as the Brazilian midfielder has lived up to the $12 million Cincinnati spent in February to acquire him from the Portland Timbers.
The Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate has contributed 17g/10a, offering a one-two punch alongside DP striker Kévin Denkey. The Togo international has tallied 13g/1a since arriving this winter for a club-record transfer fee.
USMNT center back Miles Robinson was named a 2025 MLS All-Star alongside Evander, while the transfer deadline day saw Brazilian striker Brenner return on loan from Serie A side Udinese.
Cincy have consistently performed under head coach Pat Noonan. Now, can they win their first MLS Cup?
Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs
MLS Cup presented by Audi will be played Dec. 6, while the playoffs begin Oct. 22 with Wild Card matches.
- Seeds 1-7 in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 Series.
- Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.
- Seeds 10-15 in each conference do not qualify for the postseason.
All games can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.