Evander's dramatic winner sends FC Cincinnati to postseason

Postseason-clinching wins don't come more dramatic than this.
FC Cincinnati got a last-gasp, 98th-minute goal from Evander to beat Nashville SC, 2-1, at TQL Stadium, securing their spot in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the fourth straight year.
Returning striker Brenner also scored for the first time since rejoining the Orange & Blue over the summer, contributing to a massive result that gives Cincy a much-needed boost ahead of the final stretch.
"I'm so happy for the players, I'm so happy for the fans," head coach Pat Noonan told reporters after the final whistle.
Get-right result
The win was Cincinnati's first at TQL in almost two months, following three straight 1-0 defeats in front of their home fans.
Needless to say, both supporters and players had extra reason to celebrate after Saturday's dramatics.
"Based on form, based on results and how late in the game we find the goal and the energy in that moment, it's something that this building hasn't experienced enough of recently," said Noonan. "Hopefully we can take a little bit of momentum from it and confidence from it and continue moving forward.
"But the timing of it, and the guys sticking with it to find that, is important to see."
MLS elite
Even with their recent home struggles, FC Cincinnati (17W-9L-4D; 55 points) remain among the favorites to make a run at MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi.
The 2023 Supporters' Shield winners are just two points behind the first-place Philadelphia Union for the league's top spot with four games left
A second Shield in three years would cap a spectacular run that has seen Cincy become the first team in MLS history to win 55 games across a three-season span (excluding the shootout era).
"I'm pleased about that. It's not easy to do," Noonan said of the club's four straight playoff appearances. "I think you see that historically, having a team make the playoffs year after year, it's challenging for different reasons.
"I'm happy about the consistency, but it's also the expectations. This is where we want to be, this is where we expect to be and it's nice to be knowing we're in the playoffs again and clinched that spot and now it's a matter of how high of a seed are we going to get."
Trophy chase
With Evander (17g/10a) producing Landon Donovan MLS MVP-worthy numbers, club-record signing Kévin Denkey (13g/1a) leading the attacking line and Brenner getting off the mark in his second Cincinnati stint, the Orange & Blue will like their chances of lifting silverware this year.
"We shouldn't need any motivation at this point," Noonan emphasized. "Everybody understands what we're trying to accomplish. If you need motivation to go play and perform, that's concerning.
"So I don't think these guys need any more motivation."