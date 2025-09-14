Evander's dramatic winner sends FC Cincinnati to postseason

"I'm so happy for the players, I'm so happy for the fans," head coach Pat Noonan told reporters after the final whistle.

Returning striker Brenner also scored for the first time since rejoining the Orange & Blue over the summer, contributing to a massive result that gives Cincy a much-needed boost ahead of the final stretch.

"But the timing of it, and the guys sticking with it to find that, is important to see."

"Based on form, based on results and how late in the game we find the goal and the energy in that moment, it's something that this building hasn't experienced enough of recently," said Noonan. "Hopefully we can take a little bit of momentum from it and confidence from it and continue moving forward.

Needless to say, both supporters and players had extra reason to celebrate after Saturday's dramatics.

The win was Cincinnati's first at TQL in almost two months, following three straight 1-0 defeats in front of their home fans.

MLS elite

Even with their recent home struggles, FC Cincinnati (17W-9L-4D; 55 points) remain among the favorites to make a run at MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi.

The 2023 Supporters' Shield winners are just two points behind the first-place Philadelphia Union for the league's top spot with four games left

A second Shield in three years would cap a spectacular run that has seen Cincy become the first team in MLS history to win 55 games across a three-season span (excluding the shootout era).

"I'm pleased about that. It's not easy to do," Noonan said of the club's four straight playoff appearances. "I think you see that historically, having a team make the playoffs year after year, it's challenging for different reasons.