Charlotte FC clinch Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

After missing the postseason during their expansion campaign, the Crown have improved their point total year-over-year. With four games left in 2025, they've established a club record with 53 points (17W-11L-2D) and tied an MLS record with their ninth consecutive victory.

Now, head coach Dean Smith's squad will look to clinch home-field advantage for their Round One Best-of-3 Series. The Crown are third in the Eastern Conference and have made Bank of America Stadium a fortress with an MLS-best 12 wins on home turf.