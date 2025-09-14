Charlotte FC clinch Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Charlotte FC have clinched an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth for a third consecutive season, following a 3-0 win against Inter Miami CF on Saturday.
After missing the postseason during their expansion campaign, the Crown have improved their point total year-over-year. With four games left in 2025, they've established a club record with 53 points (17W-11L-2D) and tied an MLS record with their ninth consecutive victory.
Now, head coach Dean Smith's squad will look to clinch home-field advantage for their Round One Best-of-3 Series. The Crown are third in the Eastern Conference and have made Bank of America Stadium a fortress with an MLS-best 12 wins on home turf.
Star players
Charlotte have remained the hottest team in MLS despite transferring USMNT striker Patrick Agyemang to English Championship side Derby County for a club-record fee in mid-July. Israeli international Idan Toklomati, a U22 Initiative signing, has starred in Agyemang's absence with 11g/4a.
Star winger Wilfried Zaha, acquired on loan from Turkish Süper Lig powerhouse Galatasaray, has posted 7g/10a. Although he's missed time due to injury, Spanish midfielder Pep Biel has enjoyed a spectacular season with 22 goal contributions (10g/12a).
Along the backline, Adilson Malanda and USMNT veteran Tim Ream shield 2024 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Kristijan Kahlina. Malanda will join Championship side Middlesbrough after this season.
Can the Crown's hot streak continue in the playoffs, where they'll look to take another step forward after a Round One exit a year ago?
Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs
MLS Cup presented by Audi will be played Dec. 6, while the playoffs begin Oct. 22 with Wild Card matches.
- Seeds 1-7 in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 Series.
- Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.
- Seeds 10-15 in each conference do not qualify for the postseason.
All games can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.